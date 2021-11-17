“Gargoyles” Ultimate Thailog Figure Available for Pre-Order from Entertainment Earth

Disney’s Gargoyles may be here to save the day, but before they can be heroes, they have to have an enemy! Enter Thailog, a dark, evil clone of leader Goliath. Fans of the 1990s animated cartoon can add a new Ultimates figure of the enormous beast to their collection available from Entertainment Earth.

“The time of the Gargoyles has come again! Arguably the best gothic cartoon of the 1990s, Gargoyles followed an ancient clan of gargoyles transported to modern-day Manhattan when their Scottish castle is relocated.” Celebrate the series with an amazing Ultimate figure of Tahilog available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth.

Dark, brooding, and extremely powerful, the Gargoyles’ enemy and Goliath clone (!) Thailog is here to fight. While he’s strong and intelligent, Thailog is utterly evil thanks to Xanatos' subliminal indoctrination. Regardless of how you feel about the character, there’s no doubt that this 8-inch action figure is awesome!

Gargoyles Ultimate Thailog 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – $37.99

16-inches wingspan

Full articulation, including on wings and tail

Accessories include briefcase with removable money, flare gun, flare shooting effect, and 3x interchangeable hands. Comes in display-friendly window box packaging with opening flap.

Ages 14 and up

Speaking of Goliath, fans can bring both winged characters to their Gargoyles collection.

Gargoyles Ultimate Goliath 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – $32.99

16-inch wingspan

Full articulation, including on wings and tail

Accessories include wings, jalapeno pepper, book, and interchangeable heads and hands.

Comes in display-friendly window box packaging with opening flap

Ages 14 & up

