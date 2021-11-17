Star Wars: The Black Series Figures and Legacy Lightsaber Collectibles Arrive on shopDisney

I don’t know much about the Life Day holiday, but I know many seasonal celebrations involve giving gifts to those you love. Whether or not it was shopDisney’s intention, today the online retailer added new Star Wars action figures and collectibles to the site and it kinda feels like a holiday gift to fans.

Star Wars Collectibles – shopDisney

Long time collectors and new fans have a deep love for all things Star Wars and what better way to show off your fandom than with some awesome figures to display (or play with if you’re a kid)? shopDisney is currently home to Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series figure and the Legacy Lightsaber Collection.

Star Wars: The Black Series

Whether opting for serious playtime or creating a dynamic display of your favorite creatures, this 6-inch line of figures from Hasbro hits the sweet spot. High quality, brilliant design and durable construction mean these are built to last and always look awesome. Fans can now pre-order three new sets: Galactic Creatures, Droid Depot, and The First Order.

Star Wars: The Black Series Galactic Creatures Toy Action Figures by Hasbro – $34.99

Set includes six action figures: Mynock, two Porgs, Bogling and two Kowakian Monkey Lizards

6'' scale

Ages 4+

Star Wars: The Black Series Droid Depot Toy Action Figures by Hasbro – $74.99

Set includes four action figures: K-7R1,CB-23, Pit Droid, and Babu Frik

6'' scale

Ages 4+

Star Wars: The Black Series The First Order Toy Action Figures by Hasbro – $74.99

Set includes four action figures: AT-AT Driver, R5 Astromech Droid, Mouse Droid, and General Hux

6'' scale

Ages 4+

Diamond Gallery Diorama

The folks at Diamond are pleased to present their first-ever Star Wars Gallery Diorama of Boba Fett. This incredible collectible is based on the bounty hunter’s appearance in The Mandalorian and offers vibrant color and design. Please note: Not a toy. Created for collectors.

Boba Fett – Star Wars Gallery Diorama: The Mandalorian Season 2 – $34.99

Approx. 1/7 scale

Scenic base

Ships in window box for in-package display

Ages 14+

Legacy Lightsaber Sets

While it’s terribly exciting to build your own lightsaber at Savi’s Workshop at Black Spire Outpost, it’s also thrilling to collect the weapons of some of the galaxy’s best defenders. The Legacy Lightsaber collection gives fans a way to commemorate their favorite heroes or villains with beautiful, interactive display pieces.

Skywalker Legacy LIGHTSABER Collectible Set – Star Wars – $219.99

Mace Windu Legacy LIGHTSABER Collectible Set – Star Wars – $219.99

Darth Vader Legacy LIGHTSABER Collectible Set – Star Wars – $219.99