Bring Home the Bounty Week 8 Round Up – Pet Toys and Luxury Accessories

Star Wars fans across the galaxy can grow their most impressive collections with even more amazing Star Wars merchandise as Disney and Lucasfilm present Bring Home the Bounty! From toys and collectibles to books, apparel and more, this new campaign is sure to be a hit with Sith and Jedi alike!

Bring Home the Bounty Week 8

For week eight our galactic bounty once again celebrates the entire universe. Fans will love the new Creature Plush from Mattel, pet toys from Chewy, high end jewelry and watch collections, and so much more. Those seeking a new adventure can secure the Tempest Runner (set in the High Republic timeline) book, or create excitement in their kitchens with fun baking essentials.

STAR WARS Holiday THE MANDALORIAN'S GROGU Teaser Wand Cat Toy with Catnip – Chewy.com

STAR WARS Holiday DARTH VADER, YODA, CHEWBACCA & R2-D2 Stockings Flat Plush Squeaky Dog Toy, 4 count

STAR WARS JABBA THE HUTT Latex Squeaky Dog Toy

Star Wars Tusken Raider Black Diamonds Women's Earrings Sterling Silver with Black Rhodium

Star Wars Jabba the Hutt Black and White Diamond, Tigers Eye, Smoky Quartz Women's Earrings Sterling Silver with Black Rhodium

Star Wars Galactic Beings Black Diamonds Women's Pendant Sterling Silver

Star Wars Watch Roll Collector Set – Kross Studio

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Luke Glow-in-the-Dark Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive

Funko POP! Star Wars: The Clone Wars Jar Jar Binks Vinyl Bobblehead | GameStop

Star Wars Carry-On Spinner

Star Wars Darth Vader Merry Sithmas Pop-Up Card

Star Wars Glasses – JoyJolt

"Leia – Our Only Hope" by Simone Cotton Art Print by Star Wars

