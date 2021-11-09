Celebrate the Holiday Season with Disney and Lucasfilm’s Star Wars “Bring Home the Bounty” Global Campaign

Star Wars fans across the galaxy can grow their most impressive collections with even more amazing Star Wars merchandise as Disney and Lucasfilm present Bring Home the Bounty! From toys and collectibles to books, apparel and more, this new campaign is sure to be a hit with Sith and Jedi alike!

Bring Home the Bounty

For the next 12 weeks, Star Wars fans will be over their lekku in merchandise now that Disney and Lucasfilm have launched their “Bring Home the Bounty” global campaign. Announced first on StarWars.com, the campaign spans consumer products, games, and publishing and will introduce new Star Wars goods each week through the end of the year. There’s even a handy calendar to help you stay on track!

How to Shop:

Every Tuesday from now through December 28th, fans can look for new products and content, from licensees like Hasbro, The LEGO Group, Funko, Mattel and many more, to be revealed each Tuesday at 6 am PT / 9 am ET, with select pre-orders starting Wednesdays at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET.

Discover favorite books, toys, games and more inspired by:

What They’re Saying:

Paul Southern, Senior Vice President, Franchise & Licensing, Lucasfilm: “With the Lucasfilm 50th anniversary coming to a close this year, we wanted to find a way to celebrate all of our beloved characters and stories from the classic to the new and everything in-between. There will be something to excite every Star Wars fan this year with such a wide assortment of items to enjoy and engage with, whether fans are adding to their own collections or scouring for the perfect gift.”

Week Five

As we enter the holiday season this week’s focus is on the entire galaxy! From adorable Grogu plush and toys and Adidas activewear, to advent calendars, new LEGO sets and more, the whole family can celebrate their favorite characters and factions.

Week Four

Yesterday we had the trailer for The Book of Boba Fett, and today, Bring Home the Bounty has introduced new merchandise themed to the upcoming Disney+ series! Boba Fett and Fennec Shand are the stars of this week’s collections, along with Ahsoka, Gorgu, Mace Windu and more. Plus there’s cool LEGO sets and Mission Fleet Toys for the youngest collectors.

Boba Fett

Clone Wars Era

Week Three

The bounty keeps getting better and even more great offerings are on the way! From collectible figures to comfy clothing, fans can elevate their Star Wars collections with new items from shopDisney, Dr. Squatch, Chaser, and even EA Games’ Galaxy of Heroes (download on Google Play).

Pre-Orders

Available Now

Week Two

Fill your home and closet with fashions from shopDisney, artwork from Dark Ink, cozy blankets and so more! This week the focus is on droids and Bounty Hunters with items featuring C-3PO, R2-D2, Boba Fett and The Mandalorian.

Fun Fashions

Artwork and Collectibles

Week One

From Mandalore to the Death Star (and several places in between) this week celebrates our beloved heroes, antiheroes and a few other characters. Shop collections at Crocs, DIFF, Funko, Hasbro, and Her Universe. Below are a few of the items we’re most excited about!

Fun Fashions

Cool Collectibles