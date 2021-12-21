Bring Home the Bounty: “The Book of Boba Fett” Collection from Her Universe

Star Wars fans across the galaxy can grow their most impressive collections with even more amazing Star Wars merchandise as Disney and Lucasfilm present Bring Home the Bounty! This week Her Universe is taking to the stars again with their The Book of Boba Fett collection themed to the new Disney+ series!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Her Universe wants to keep Star Wars fans dressed for nerdy success and their latest collection is no exception! Designed for The Book of Boba Fett series, the assortment of gear for teens and adults draws inspiration from the legendary bounty hunter and his sidekick, Fennec Shand.
- The collection includes:
- Hoodies
- Sweatpants
- Dresses
- T-Shirts
- Pins
- And More!
- All designs are available now on the Her Universe website. Links to the individual items can be found below.
