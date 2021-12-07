Bring Home the Bounty Week 9 Round Up – Action Figures, Heelys and Her Universe Fashions

Star Wars fans across the galaxy can grow their most impressive collections with even more amazing Star Wars merchandise as Disney and Lucasfilm present Bring Home the Bounty! From toys and collectibles to books, apparel and more, this new campaign is sure to be a hit with Sith and Jedi alike!

Bring Home the Bounty Week 9

It’s week nine and today the focus is on upcoming collectible figures from Hasbro that will be joining the Black Series and the Vintage Collection. Of course that’s not all that was revealed. There are three Funko Pop! exclusives, Mission Fleet toys, fashions from Her Universe and more!

Every Tuesday from now through December 28th, fans can look for new products and content, from licensees like Hasbro, The LEGO Group, Funko, Mattel and many more on StarWars.com

