Bring Home the Bounty: “The Book of Boba Fett” Collection from Heroes & Villains

Star Wars fans across the galaxy can grow their most impressive collections with even more amazing Star Wars merchandise as Disney and Lucasfilm present Bring Home the Bounty! This week fashion designer Heroes & Villains is celebrating The Book of Boba Fett ahead of its debut on Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- Star Wars fans anxious for The Book of Boba Fett won’t have to wait too much longer to enjoy the series, but in the meantime they can get a jump start on updating their wardrobe with specially themed attire and accessories from Heroes & Villains.
- Among the fashionable items to add to your collection are:
- A Hoodie
- T-Shirts
- A Baseball Cap
- A Backpack
- Wallets
- Items feature Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, the mythosaur logo and Boba’s quote “I’m a simple man making his way through the galaxy. Like my father before me.”
- All designs are available now on the Heroes & Villains website. Links to the individual items can be found below.
