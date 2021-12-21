Bring Home the Bounty: “The Book of Boba Fett” Collection From Rock ‘Em Socks

Star Wars fans across the galaxy can grow their most impressive collections with even more amazing Star Wars merchandise as Disney and Lucasfilm present Bring Home the Bounty! This week Rock ‘Em Socks debuted several new sock styles themed to the upcoming Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett.
- Rock ‘Em Socks is here to keep Star Wars fans' feet warm while they explore all the galaxy has to offer! This week, the company introduced several fantastic styles inspired by the highly anticipated series The Book of Boba Fett.
- Each design include:
- Boba Fett
- Fennec Shand
- Icon Patterns
- And More!
- Fans can purchase individual socks for $19.99 each or stock up and save with a three- or five-pack collection—currently on sale for $49.99 or $79.99.
- All designs are available now on the Rock ‘Em Socks website. Links to the individual items can be found below.
