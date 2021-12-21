Bring Home the Bounty: “The Book of Boba Fett” Collection From Rock ‘Em Socks

Star Wars fans across the galaxy can grow their most impressive collections with even more amazing Star Wars merchandise as Disney and Lucasfilm present Bring Home the Bounty! This week Rock ‘Em Socks debuted several new sock styles themed to the upcoming Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett.

What’s Happening:

Rock ‘Em Socks The Book of Boba Fett .

. Each design include: Boba Fett Fennec Shand Icon Patterns And More!

Fans can purchase individual socks for $19.99 each or stock up and save with a three- or five-pack collection—currently on sale for $49.99 or $79.99.

All designs are available now on the Rock ‘Em Socks website. Links to the individual items can be found below.

The Book Of Boba Fett Socks – 5-Pack Bundle – Star Wars – Rock 'Em Socks

The Book Of Boba Fett Socks – 3-Pack Bundle – Star Wars – Rock 'Em Socks

The Book Of Boba Fett Socks – Veteran Bounty Hunter – Star Wars – Rock 'Em Socks



The Book Of Boba Fett Socks – Galactic Outlaw – Star Wars – Rock 'Em Socks



The Book Of Boba Fett Socks – Take To The Skies – Star Wars – Rock 'Em Socks



The Book Of Boba Fett Socks – Icons All-Over – Star Wars – Rock 'Em Socks



The Book Of Boba Fett Socks – Fennec Shand – Star Wars – Rock 'Em Socks



The Book Of Boba Fett Socks – Title Sequence – Star Wars – Rock 'Em Socks

