Bring Home the Bounty: Her Universe, Our Universe Fashions Featuring Boba Fett, Grogu, Ahsoka and More

As we get closer to the end of the Bring Home the Bounty campaign, the reveals just keep getting better! Among the many new additions and features for Week 9 were fabulous Her Universe and Our Universe collections inspired by the galaxy far, far away.

Her Universe – Bring Home the Bounty

Quick pick a favorite character: Boba Fett. Grogu. Ahsoka Tano. Can’t decide? That’s okay, because Her Universe has fashion collections featuring all three! Whether you’re searching for a gift for the Star Wars fan in your life or just want to treat yourself to something cool, you’ll love all the awesome attire available across the Her Universe and Our Universe labels that celebrate everything Star Wars.

Boba Fett and The Mandalorian

Bounty hunting is a tricky job, but someone has to do it! Maybe our guys Boba and Din Djarin would be a little more cheerful if they could dress this comfortably all the time. Your job might not be as tricky as theirs, but you can still sport some serious style with this fantastic loungewear designed for men and women.

Grogu

Your adorable pal Grogu is up for any adventure and will follow you everywhere in these fashionable styles. Best of all each of these items are available in standard and plus sizes so all fans can have fun with The Child.

Ahsoka Tano

The fan favorite character has an impressive story arc spanning the Clone Wars era and past the Battle of Endor. What else is in store for her? We’ll have to wait to find out, but in the meantime she has some fabulous casual clothing that is great for any Jedi, no matter the task.

Everything Else

Fans excited for all that Star Wars has to offer will find these delightful tops bring the right amount of nerdy love to their personal style. Three cardigans and two sweatshirts will keep you warm this winter while showcasing how much you love the fandom.