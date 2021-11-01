Disney+ Releases Trailer for “The Book of Boba Fett”

On the first day of Christmas (according to Internet rules, at least), Disney+ gave to us: the official trailer for The Book of Boba Fett.

What’s Happening:

This morning, Disney+ debuted the first trailer for the upcoming Star Wars The Book of Boba Fett .

. The new look comes after the show’s surprise announcement in a post-credits scene for The Mandalorian

In the trailer, we see Fett stepping into what was once Jabba the Hutt’s role — and all that entails.

Disney has also release a new poster for the show:

Starring Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen, the series is Executive Produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson with Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serving as co-executive producers, John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian billed as co-producer.

The Book of Boba Fett will premiere exclusively on Disney+ December 29th.