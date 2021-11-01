Disney+ Releases Trailer for “The Book of Boba Fett”

On the first day of Christmas (according to Internet rules, at least), Disney+ gave to us: the official trailer for The Book of Boba Fett.
What’s Happening:
- This morning, Disney+ debuted the first trailer for the upcoming Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett.
- The new look comes after the show’s surprise announcement in a post-credits scene for The Mandalorian’s Season 2 finale.
- In the trailer, we see Fett stepping into what was once Jabba the Hutt’s role — and all that entails.
- Disney has also release a new poster for the show:
- Starring Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen, the series is Executive Produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson with Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serving as co-executive producers, John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian billed as co-producer.
- The Book of Boba Fett will premiere exclusively on Disney+ December 29th.