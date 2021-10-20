“LEGO Star Wars: Castaways” Coming to Apple Arcade on November 19th

by | Oct 20, 2021 4:13 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Immersive yourself in the world of LEGO Star Wars right from your phone, tablet or TV with Gameloft’s new mobile and desktop offering LEGO Star Wars: Castaways. The new multiplayer adventure will be available exclusively on Apple Arcade this November.

What’s Happening:

  • Gameloft has announced that a new game, LEGO Star Wars: Castaways, is coming exclusively to Apple Arcade on November 19th.
  • Players can embark on a new adventure in the LEGO Star Wars galaxy as they head to a tropical destination filled with adventure in LEGO Star Wars: Castaways.
  • For the first time, players can customize their character with hundreds of LEGO Star Wars pieces and discover a hidden planet, in the latest online multiplayer LEGO Star Wars game.

  • The game features immersive LEGO Star Wars environments where new and beloved locations are made entirely of LEGO bricks from the ground up!

  • From ancient settlements to gathering LEGO bricks for various quests, fans will enjoy spending more time steeped in famed Star Wars locations.

Game Story and Highlights:

  • “After crash landing on a mysterious planet in the middle of a maelstrom, players find they aren’t alone in their new home. Introduce yourself to brand-new characters and meet-up with other players in a thriving social hub of activity as you play and compete in a variety of games. Between racing Microfighters, acquiring gear and customization options, challenging your friends to battle in the Hippodrome, uncover the mystery of the corruption together and experience simulations spanning the entire Star Wars galaxy. Fight Tusken Raiders and see Jabba’s Palace on Tatooine; battle stormtroopers on Endor and navigate through the Death Star in simulations recorded at the Observatory. Build a team or play solo as you work to save these historical recordings and keep them safe from the growing corruption that’s altering these historical moments.”

Where to Play:

  • The new LEGO Star Wars adventure will be available exclusively on Apple Arcade for a monthly subscription of $4.99.
  • Apple Arcade is also part of the Apple One monthly plans, with a one-month free trial.*
    • Individual ($14.95)
    • Family ($19.95)
    • Premier ($29.95)
  • The game will be available for smart devices including:
    • iPhone
    • iPad
    • Mac
    • Apple TV  

What They’re Saying:

  • Lee Kaburis, Game Manager, Gameloft Montreal: “We’re thrilled to bring players to the island of LEGO Star Wars: Castaways, exclusively on Apple Arcade. We wanted to create an experience in which fans can see themselves included in the beloved Star Wars stories and invite their friends and family along. We took special care to include engaging features that encourage exploring together and joining forces to solve puzzles and quests, or challenging each other to quick battle rounds in the Hippodrome.”

 

*The Apple One free trial includes only services that are not currently used through a free trial or a subscription. Plan automatically renews after trial until cancelled. Restrictions and other terms apply.

 
 
