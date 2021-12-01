Comic Review – Beilert Valance Gets Enlisted by the Empire Again in “Star Wars: Bounty Hunters” #18

by | Dec 1, 2021 2:16 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

At the end of Marvel’s War of the Bounty Hunters crossover event, the cyborg Beilert Valance was captured by Darth Vader and the Galactic Empire, reconstructed after briefly dying on the operating table, and forced into apparent servitude. And in the newest issue of Star Wars: Bounty Hunters, out today, we get to see Valance’s reaction to all that.

Bounty Hunters #18 opens with a flashback to Beilert’s youth, when he idolized the Empire and was inspired by an Imperial “hero” named Captain Tarl Sokoli who eliminated the pirates occupying the mines of his home planet of Chorin.

Cut to roughly 20 years later, when Valance is held captive in a tiny cell aboard Darth Vader’s Super Star Destroyer Executor. He refuses to serve the Empire again, reminding Vader that last time around he was left for dead by his squadmates (except Han Solo, who led an effort to rescue him, which is what led Beilert to attempt to return the favor and got him in all this trouble in the first place), transformed into part machine, and discarded. Now Vader has literally taken his heart, not to mention made copies of his memories, in an effort to conscript Valance in his quest to take down the criminal enterprise known as Crimson Dawn (see today’s new issue of Star Wars: Darth Vader for more on that particular vendetta). Our protagonist attempts to use his recent upgrades to go up against Vader in combat, but the dark side of the Force and a certain red-bladed lightsaber are just too much for him to overcome, and he ends up capitulating to the Dark Lord’s insistent demands. Meanwhile, we see the rest of Valance’s ragtag crew (including T’onga, Losha, Bossk, and Zuckuss) are itching to get into trouble on Burnin Konn, feeling restless after what they believed to be the untimely death of their friend and partner.

One raucous bar fight later and the gang seems to be getting back into the swing of things, while back on the Executor Valance gets his first assignment under Vader’s thumb. He’s to head out with Ochi of Bestoon and eliminate Tarl Sokoli, who is now evidently an agent of Crimson Dawn. That cliffhanger ending is sure to lead to some interesting twists and turns in upcoming issues of Bounty Hunters, though why Beilert would feel any hesitance toward killing Sokoli after becoming so disenchanted by the Empire, I’m not sure. The other news about this comic is that after 17 issues with Paolo Villanelli as its artist, its illustrations are now contributed by franchise veteran Ramon Bachs, whose previous Star Wars comic works include Jango Fett: Open Seasons, Jedi vs. Sith, and Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan: Last Stand on Ord Mantell. I’ve made no secret in the past that Villanelli’s artwork never quite did it for me (though I’m sure he’s a perfectly nice person), so Bachs does feel like a step up. Plus, Ethan Sacks’ scripting and dialogue has only continued to improve as this title has gone along, so I can now confidently say that I look forward to picking it up each month.

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #18 is available now wherever comic books are sold.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed