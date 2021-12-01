Wolverine Marvel Legends 5-Pack Figure Set Featuring Villains Cyber and Omega Red is Now Available

Earlier this year, Hasbro opened pre-orders for an awesome run of action figures featuring Wolverine and his most interesting villains. Now, the cool 5-pack has arrived at Entertainment Earth, just in time for the holiday season!

Wolverine Marvel Legends 5-Pack – Entertainment Earth

The adamantium-clawed mutant Wolverine has seen more than his fair share of mutant villains and some of these baddies are quite…let’s say interesting. Whether fighting like a pro against whip tendrils, daggers, psionic illusions and even a foe with adamantium skin, Wolverine is always up for whatever challenge is placed in front of him.

Wolverine Marvel Legends Series 6-Inch Action Figure 5-Pack – $120.99

Bring home the Canadian hero and a wild assortment of bad guys with this newly available Marvel Legends Series that’s sure to be a hit with fans of the X-Men universe. The 5-pack includes 5 figures and 13 accessories:

Wolverine – alternate hands and alternate head

Marvel's Callisto – alternate hands and daggers

Marvel's Cyber

Jason Wyngarde – alternate head

Marvel's Omega Red – whips and alternate head

