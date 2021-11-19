Marvel Comics Shares First Look, Trailer for “X Lives of Wolverine” “X Deaths of Wolverine” Series Launching in January 2022

Marvel Comics is exploring Wolverine’s unprecedented journey in a series of new comics hailing from Benjamin Percy. X Lives Of Wolverine and X Deaths Of Wolverine will hit stands in January and today, Marvel is sharing a first look at story with exclusive panel reveals and a new trailer.

What’s Happening:

This January X-Men fans will have lots to look forward to as Marvel Comics releases new Wolverine stories every week.

As previously announced, X Lives Of Wolverine and X Deaths Of Wolverine will debut in 2022 transforming the mutant mythos in the same exciting fashion as 2019’s revolutionary House Of X and Powers Of X .

The both titles are written by X-Force and Wolverine alum Benjamin Percy with art by Marvel's Stormbreaker Joshua Cassara and artist Federico Vicentini. Meanwhile legendary Wolverine artist Adam Kubert will preview the contents of each comic with his incredible covers.

and promises to be the most epic story in Marvel Comics history. X Lives Of Wolverine #1 hits stands on January 19th!

hits stands on January 19th! But wait! We’re not done yet! Marvel has shared a sneak peek at Wolverine’s journey with never-before-seen artwork and trailer for X Lives Of Wolverine/X Deaths Of Wolverine. Take a look:

Series Synopsis:

“In the aftermath Inferno, the fate of mutantkind is under threat and Wolverine must travel to various points in time to prevent the death of a key figure in mutant history.”

What They’re Saying:

Benjamin Percy in an interview with Nerdist: “This is a story that channels Wolverine’s legacy from start to finish. But with that said, it’s very much its own thing. I don’t do karaoke. In other words, I am tipping my hat to Days of Future Past, yes, but the X Lives Of Wolverine/X Deaths Of Wolverine is its own signature narrative. I’ve got a thing for time travel stories (and stories that play with time). The Time Machine. The Terminator franchise. Back to the Future. Looper. Cloud Atlas. Endgame. I’ve always wanted to take on the genre—and we went all out. The clocks and the compasses are spin

X Lives Of Wolverine #1 (Of 5)

Written by Benjamin Percy

Art by Joshua Cassara

Cover by Adam Kubert

On Sale January 19th

X Deaths Of Wolverine #1 (Of 5)

Written by Benjamin Percy

Art by Federico Vicentini

Cover by Adam Kubert

On Sale January 26th

