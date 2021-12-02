Photos: Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Drive-In Holiday Movie Experience Opens in Southern California

Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Drive-In movie experience opened last night in Santa Monica, California with a screening of the 1994 Tim Allen hit The Santa Clause. This three-day holiday drive-in celebration hosts two holiday movie screenings per evening, featuring the aforementioned The Santa Clause and the first two Home Alone films.

Arriving at the Santa Monica Airport in Southern California yesterday, I found that the entrance to the event had been lined by festively decorated Christmas trees and a colorful archway welcoming me to the drive-in, which took place in one of the airport’s large parking lots.

The 25 Days of Christmas Drive-In is sponsored by Hyundai, which had a display of one of its vehicles wrapped in a bow near the entrance. To my extreme surprise I was selected as one of a handful of VIP attendees and moved from my car to a preheated Hyundai Santa Fe SUV in a prime spot in front of the screen to enjoy the film.

It was an unusually foggy evening in Santa Monica for a drive-in movie, but the big, bright LED screen was still visible enough through the mist to take in this entertaining holiday comedy from 27 years ago. A couple food trucks were parked nearby for anyone who wanted something tasty to eat during the screening, and a-frame signs reminded guests of safety regulations and the on-site Toys for Tots drop-off location.

A swag bag was distributed to all attendees upon arrival containing snacks like popcorn and candy to enjoy during the movie, and even some fun Freeform 25 Days of Christmas camping mugs with hot chocolate sticks ready to go inside them.

Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas runs through tomorrow in Santa Monica, California, though the event is already sold out. For additional information be sure to visit Freeform’s official website.