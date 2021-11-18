Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Drive-in Event Happening December 1-3

In celebration of its annual 25 Days of Christmas programming, Freeform will be hosting a series of special drive-in screenings featuring home holiday classics.

What’s Happening:

From December 1st through the 3rd, the Freeform 25 Days of Christmas Drive-In will welcome guests.

Taking place at the Santa Monica Airport, attendees will be transported to a festive wonderland while driving through our Christmas Tree Lane and will enjoy wintertime treats as well.

Guests are also invited to to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to Toys for Tots as part of the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive

The films screening include The Santa Clause , Home Alone , and Home Alone 2.

, , and Free tickets for Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Drive-in event are now available at 25DaysofChristmasEvent.com

Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Drive-in Screening Schedule:

Wednesday, December 1

5:00pm The Santa Clause

8:30pm Home Alone

Thursday, December 2

5:00pm Home Alone

8:30pm Home Alone 2

Friday, December 3