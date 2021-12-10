shopDisney’s 12 Days of Magical Deals Offer Savings on Cozy Essentials

12 Days of Magical Deals is back on shopDisney, with special discounts on categorized merchandise each day! The event runs December 5th-16th and will feature the latest must-haves for the whole family—including dogs. Be sure to check back each day for the latest enchanting offer.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
12 Days of Magical Deals – shopDisney
Welcome to day six of shopDisney’s 12 Days of Magical Deals. Today guests can enjoy savings on cozy essentials like bathrobes, plush, pullovers and coats for everyone on your list, yes even yourself! But that’s not all, with Christmas coming in just a few weeks, now is the time to place an order so your gifts arrive in time. Shop by December 17th for delivery by December 24th with standard shipping.
Speaking of shipping don’t forget to add the code: SHIPMAGIC at checkout for free shipping on orders of $75+ (pre tax).
Cozy Plush
Warm up to winter with a soft, cuddly friend by your side! These Disney plushes deliver joy and magic to kids of all ages.
Pluto Weighted Plush – Medium 14''
Tramp Plush – Lady and the Tramp – Medium – 16''
Lady Plush – Lady and the Tramp – Medium – 11''
Lucky Plush – 101 Dalmatians – Medium – 13''
Dante Alebrije Plush – Coco – Medium 16 1/2''
Cozy Pajamas
You and your kids can sleep in style thanks to these playful themed pajamas. There’s even an adorable Mickey and Friends shirt for dogs!
Grogu Pajama Bodysuit for Adults by Munki Munki – Star Wars: The Mandalorian
Minnie Mouse Colorable Pajama, Pillowcase, and Marker Set for Kids
Grogu Holiday Pajama Set for Men by Munki Munki – Star Wars: The Mandalorian
Snow White Sleep Gown for Girls
Buzz Lightyear Costume PJ PALS for Boys
Black Panther Costume PJ PALS for Boys| Marvel
Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Pajama Top for Pets
Cozy Robes
Wrap yourself in a luxurious robe that will help you relax for the night or keep you feeling zen as you prepare for your day. Robes are also a savvy look for opening presents on Christmas morning…
Grogu Robe for Adults by Munki Munki – Star Wars: The Mandalorian
Stitch ''Ohana Forever'' Robe for Women
Toys for Tots
Give the gift of Disney magic this year to a child who could truly benefit from some extra joy through the Toys for Tots Toy Drive. Best of all you can share your donation simply by visiting shopDisney! These cute plush toys are on sale as part of today’s Cozy Essentials deals.
The Child Plush – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Small 11'' – Toys for Tots Donation Item
Minnie Mouse Plush – Red – Medium 18'' – Toys for Tots Donation Item
Pua Plush – Moana – Small 8 1/2'' – Toys for Tots Donation Item
Dumbo Plush – Medium 14'' – Toys for Tots Donation Item
Check back tomorrow for Day 7 of 12 Days of Magical Deals from shopDisney!