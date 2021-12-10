Video/Photos: “All That Glitters: The Crown Jewels of the Walt Disney Archives” Exhibit Opens at Bowers Museum

by | Dec 10, 2021 1:09 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Near the beginning of 2020, the Bowers Museum in Southern California opened the fantastic “Inside the Walt Disney Archives” exhibit that ended up shutting down multiple times during the pandemic and then being extended through June of this year due to the delays. Despite those struggles, Disney and the Bowers Museum have collaborated once again to put together a follow-up exhibition entitled “All That Glitters: the Crown Jewels of the Walt Disney Archives,” opening this weekend.

Yesterday Laughing Place was invited to take part in a media preview of the “Crown Jewels” exhibit, at which I had the pleasure of interviewing Becky Cline, director of the Walt Disney Archives, and Robert Maxheimer, exhibitions director of the Walt Disney Archives, about what guests can expect to see when they visit the Bowers Museum over the next six months.

Watch All That Glitters: The Crown Jewels of the Walt Disney Archives Interview:

After my interviews, I shot a full video walking tour of the exhibit, making sure to pause at every fascinating item from the Walt Disney Archives, such as the “Heart of the Ocean” from James Cameron’s Titanic (made by the now-Disney-owned 20th Century Studios), rings from Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the Magic Lamp from the live-action reimagining of Aladdin, and the glass slipper from Cinderella, among many others.

Watch "All That Glitters: The Crown Jewels of the Walt Disney Archives" FULL EXHIBIT TOUR at Bowers Museum:

The following five photo galleries will take you through each room of the “All That Glitters” exhibit, starting with the displays from Dick Tracy, William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet, and The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

The second room features costumes from Mulan, Pose, Aladdin, and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

In the third room, you’ll find necklaces and pendants from the Marvel Cinematic Universe films Black Panther and Doctor Strange, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Titanic.

The fourth room contains literal crowns from movies like Enchanted, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, Loki, The Muppets Most Wanted, and Darby O’Gill and the Little People, plus a wall of prop watches used in a wide variety of productions.

In the fifth and final room of the exhibit, guests will encounter jaw-dropping displays of costumes from The Princess Diaries 2 and Bohemian Rhapsody, not to mention a collection of odds and ends that represents almost too many films to count. Taken in as a whole, “All That Glitters: The Crown Jewels of the Walt Disney Archives” is bound to be a hit among Disney fans who enjoy seeing pieces from the movies and series they love up close and personal.

“All That Glitters: The Crown Jewels of the Walt Disney Archives” runs from Sunday, December 12, 2021 through Sunday, June 19, 2022. For additional information, be sure to visit the official Bowers Museum website.

 
 
