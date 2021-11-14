D23 Gold Members Invited to Holiday Mixer at the Bowers Museum

D23 Gold Members are invited to a Holiday Mixer at the Bowers Museum to celebrate D23 Season of Magic Presented by Topps Digital and the opening of All That Glitters: The Crown Jewels of the Walt Disney Archives at the Bowers Museum.
- There will be three different mixer opportunities that will allow Gold Members to see the all-new exhibit from The Walt Disney Archives as well a festive atmosphere complete with live music, photo opportunities, holiday refreshments, and other surprises.
- Guests will also receive a commemorative credential and a special parting gift.
- The three mixers will be held:
- Members can pick up tickets for the mixers using either of those three links. D23 Gold Members may reserve a ticket for themselves and up to three guests.
About All That Glitters:
- All That Glitters: The Crown Jewels of The Walt Disney Archives will showcase the sparkling side of The Walt Disney Archives’ collection, including jewelry and accessories from Titanic, The Princess Diaries, and some of your favorite Walt Disney Studios, 20th Century Studios, and Marvel Studios films.
- The exhibition explores how jewelry is used to tell stories, with the displays divided into three sections:
- “Jewelry Informs Character” explains what wearable accessories tell viewers about characters.
- The “Feature Vault” offers a jaw-dropping look at the most prized jewelry and accessories inside The Walt Disney Archives.
- “Reflections on Reality” includes a look into how film artists and designers draw inspiration for jewelry directly from the real world.