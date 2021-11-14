D23 Gold Members Invited to Holiday Mixer at the Bowers Museum

D23 Gold Members are invited to a Holiday Mixer at the Bowers Museum to celebrate D23 Season of Magic Presented by Topps Digital and the opening of All That Glitters: The Crown Jewels of the Walt Disney Archives at the Bowers Museum.

There will be three different mixer opportunities that will allow Gold Members to see the all-new exhibit from The Walt Disney Archives as well a festive atmosphere complete with live music, photo opportunities, holiday refreshments, and other surprises.

Guests will also receive a commemorative credential and a special parting gift.

The three mixers will be held: Friday, December 17, from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday, December 18, from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, December 18, from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Members can pick up tickets for the mixers using either of those three links. D23 Gold Members may reserve a ticket for themselves and up to three guests.

About All That Glitters: