Pre-Orders Now Open for “Hawkeye” Yelena Funko Pop! Figure

Funko and Marvel just seem like a great pairing and as of today, fans can keep growing their Pop! collection with the new Hawkeye Yelena figure.

Last week on Hawkeye (Episode 4, “Partners, Am I Right?”) a masked Black Widow got in on the action and went hand to hand against Clint Barton! Turns out it was Yelena Belova, Natasha Romanoff’s sister! Even if you haven’t been keeping up with the show you can keep up your Funko collection. This new Pop! figure is available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and will ship to fans in March 2022.

Hawkeye Yelena Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Measures 3 3/4-inches tall

Packaged in a window display box

But wait! Some lucky fans might even end up with the rare Chase Variant figure that features Yelena in her stealthy black suit and glowing green goggles!

Please note Chase Variant distribution is random and specific versions cannot be requested.

