Top 5 Joffrey’s Coffee Locations at Walt Disney World

by | Dec 30, 2021 7:48 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

I’m feeling in a rather caffeinated mood today, so I figured it would be fun to share my Top 5 places to get Joffrey’s Coffee at the Walt Disney World Resort!

Honorable Mention: Flagship Store in Midtown Tampa

This location is not at Walt Disney World, but rather in Midtown Tampa, FL. Earlier this year, Joffrey’s opened their first flagship store off Disney property, offering everything you can find at Walt Disney World, in addition to a couple of drinks unique to that location and even some food offerings. I tried their speciality seasonal pumpkin cold foam drink and it was honestly one of the best cups of coffee I’ve ever had!

5. EPCOT Monorail Station

There’s nothing better than walking into my favorite theme park at Walt Disney World, EPCOT, letting the inspiring music guide me in. But just before I do, it’s time for coffee at the Joffrey’s stand conveniently located right outside the park entrance, next to the Monorail Station. This location doesn’t offer anything particularly different than any others, but placement wise, it couldn’t get any better.

4. Royal Anandapur Tea Company

Located right across from Yak and Yeti at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the Royal Anandapur Tea Company offers far more tea selections than any other Joffrey’s kiosk, which you can get hot or iced. I love this kiosk for their Lion’s Latte, which is a white chocolate and coconut latte, topped with whipped cream and toasted coconut. It’s only available at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and the main Disney Springs location. Afterwards, I’ll take my coffee to the small seating area along the Discovery River, which offers a beautiful view of Expedition Everest.

3. Disney Skyliner Station at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

While the kiosk at the main Disney Skyliner station at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort does offer it’s very own speciality drink, I’d say this kiosk is more exciting for their mobile ordering functionality. Take a ride on the Skyliner, order your coffee, and your drink will be waiting when you land. The only other Joffrey’s locations at Walt Disney World currently offering mobile order are our next entry and the location at Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

2. The Landing in Disney Springs

Who needs Starbucks when you have a full sized Joffrey’s store right in the heart of Disney Springs! The Landing location is the Resort’s main location. In addition to all their usual drinks, they also offer all of the speciality drinks found throughout the Walt Disney World parks. Here you can also pick up packaged coffee, K-Cups, souvenir cups, and even a Joffrey’s pin set!

1. Joffrey’s Revive in Tomorrowland

I think this is my favorite Joffrey’s kiosk purely down to aesthetics. This relatively new kiosk was designed in the same early 1970s architecture as the original Tomorrowland, fitting in wonderfully with the surrounding area. I love being able to grab a cup of joe, and just sit and listen to the excellent Tomorrowland background music along with the sounds of the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover.

I hope you all enjoyed this look at my favorite places to grab some Joffrey’s Coffee (or a donut). Stay caffeinated!

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed