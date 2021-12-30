Top 5 Joffrey’s Coffee Locations at Walt Disney World

I’m feeling in a rather caffeinated mood today, so I figured it would be fun to share my Top 5 places to get Joffrey’s Coffee at the Walt Disney World Resort!

Honorable Mention: Flagship Store in Midtown Tampa

This location is not at Walt Disney World, but rather in Midtown Tampa, FL. Earlier this year, Joffrey’s opened their first flagship store off Disney property, offering everything you can find at Walt Disney World, in addition to a couple of drinks unique to that location and even some food offerings. I tried their speciality seasonal pumpkin cold foam drink and it was honestly one of the best cups of coffee I’ve ever had!

5. EPCOT Monorail Station

There’s nothing better than walking into my favorite theme park at Walt Disney World, EPCOT, letting the inspiring music guide me in. But just before I do, it’s time for coffee at the Joffrey’s stand conveniently located right outside the park entrance, next to the Monorail Station. This location doesn’t offer anything particularly different than any others, but placement wise, it couldn’t get any better.

4. Royal Anandapur Tea Company

Located right across from Yak and Yeti at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the Royal Anandapur Tea Company offers far more tea selections than any other Joffrey’s kiosk, which you can get hot or iced. I love this kiosk for their Lion’s Latte, which is a white chocolate and coconut latte, topped with whipped cream and toasted coconut. It’s only available at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and the main Disney Springs location. Afterwards, I’ll take my coffee to the small seating area along the Discovery River, which offers a beautiful view of Expedition Everest.

3. Disney Skyliner Station at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

While the kiosk at the main Disney Skyliner station at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort does offer it’s very own speciality drink, I’d say this kiosk is more exciting for their mobile ordering functionality. Take a ride on the Skyliner, order your coffee, and your drink will be waiting when you land. The only other Joffrey’s locations at Walt Disney World currently offering mobile order are our next entry and the location at Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

2. The Landing in Disney Springs

Who needs Starbucks when you have a full sized Joffrey’s store right in the heart of Disney Springs! The Landing location is the Resort’s main location. In addition to all their usual drinks, they also offer all of the speciality drinks found throughout the Walt Disney World parks. Here you can also pick up packaged coffee, K-Cups, souvenir cups, and even a Joffrey’s pin set!

1. Joffrey’s Revive in Tomorrowland

I think this is my favorite Joffrey’s kiosk purely down to aesthetics. This relatively new kiosk was designed in the same early 1970s architecture as the original Tomorrowland, fitting in wonderfully with the surrounding area. I love being able to grab a cup of joe, and just sit and listen to the excellent Tomorrowland background music along with the sounds of the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover.

I hope you all enjoyed this look at my favorite places to grab some Joffrey’s Coffee (or a donut). Stay caffeinated!

