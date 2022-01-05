Movie Review: Hulu’s “Sex Appeal” Pays Homage to Classic Teen Comedies While Proving That It Isn’t One

by | Jan 5, 2022 9:04 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Hulu’s first original film of 2022 premieres on January 14th, a raunchy teen comedy called Sex Appeal, with emphasis on “App.” Produced by American High, the studio behind other Hulu originals including Big Time Adolescence, The Binge, The Ultimate Playlist of Noise, and Plan B, the film feels like a contemporized throwback to the teen comedies of the 80s and 90s, even referencing a few of them along the way. But is Sex Appeal in the same league as titans of the genre like Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club, and Clueless?

(Hulu)

(Hulu)

Avery Hansen-White (Mika Abdalla, Cruel Summer) is an overachieving senior in high school who is more excited for STEMCON (a national science fair competition) than the prom, where she will be reunited with her brainy long-distance boyfriend Casper (Mason Versaw, tick, tick…BOOM!). A function of this year’s STEMCON theme to solve a personal problem and Casper’s desire to take their relationship to the next level, Avery starts work on an app that can help her become great at sex, too. But when she loops in her childhood buddy Larson (Jake Short, A.N.T. Farm), Avery learns that the scientific method can’t be applied to everything in life.

Cringe comedy is the main course served up in Sex Appeal, but how uncomfortable you get largely depends on how easily you blush. Avery’s world is already full of unusual sexual encounters, such as playing with vibrators as a child in a home with two mothers (comedians Margaret Cho and Fortune Feimster) who are also in a polyamorous relationship with a third woman (Rebecca Henderson) in a home full of vaginal-inspired decor. You might think this would make sex a less taboo topic for a high school senior, but Avery needs science to help her overcome everything.

The film presents a morally ambiguous line for Avery to cross, where despite having a closed relationship with a long-distance boyfriend, she makes a deal with her childhood friend to “Practice” sex stuff. Much of these moments feel like they need a Carrie Bradshaw narration to ground them a little bit. If Sex and the City had been just Samantha’s non-monogamous escapades, it wouldn’t have resonated the way it did. While watching Sex Appeal, you’re all at once recoiling inside with discomfort and finding reasons to be entertained.

The real highlight of the film, beyond stellar performances from Mika Abdalla and Jake Short, are fantasy sequences that are born out of moments of sexual exploration. Despite the film’s subject matter, there’s no nudity and sexual encounters take you just to the moment at which they would become pornographic, then transition to a pink-lensed fantasy sequence. Whether it’s a rocket preparing for blastoff or synchronized swimming, the double entendre comes alive in visually funny ways.

Written by Tate Hanyok, who appears as a teacher in the film, and directed by Talia Osteen, Sex Appeal feels like it was meant to be a more female-centric version of a sex-infused teen comedy classic ala American Pie (which is also referenced in the film). However, it lacks any truly iconic moments to have a lasting impact and unless there’s been a paradigm shift through which most teenage girls are no longer interested in monogamous relationships, Avery is ultimately hard to relate to.

I give Sex Appeal 2 out of 5 Busby Berkeley synchronized swimming routines.

Sex Appeal premieres Friday, January 14th on Hulu.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed