Entertainment Earth Spotlight: Exclusive Shang-Chi Necklace and Bracelet Ring Prop Replica Set

Last fall, our friends at Entertainment Earth gave us a credit to shop their wide selection of collectibles and I decided on a variety of products, including some exclusives and pre-order merchandise. Our first shipment featured a Funko Soda and two Pin-Mates and earlier this week our next item arrived: the Shang-Chi Necklace and Bracelet Ring Prop Replica set, exclusive to Entertainment Earth.

When we were given the credit to shop, I wanted to showcase some of the brands and products we often write about and this seemed like the perfect opportunity to check out one of their exclusives. Not to mention I really enjoyed the Shang-Chi film and thought there was nothing wrong with adding some jewelry to my collection!

The Shang-Chi Necklace and Bracelet Ring set includes a pendant necklace and replica bracelet packaged in a keepsake display box. It costs $89.99 and qualifies for free standard shipping in the U.S. Upon getting the box I was very pleased with the feel and weight of it and how the contents inside were packaged with small twist ties and foam sheets to prevent movement and scratching.

The box also contains a certificate of authenticity from Salesone L.L.C. who was officially licensed to make this Marvel Studios replica. Speaking of licensing, the Marvel Studios logo is featured on the top of the box, and on the back of the necklace so there’s no guessing that it’s official.

For me, my favorite piece of the set is the necklace because I can actually wear it (more on that in a minute). The green gem pendant measures about an inch and a half long and a half inch deep and is strung on a black cord that secures with a clasp. It matches the one given to Shang-Chi and his sister Xialing by their mother. I love the slight variation in color throughout the pendant that makes it look like real stone.

My one criticism is of the cord that has some slight creasing from where it was folded, but I’m hopeful that those will soften with wear. And if you’re using it just for display it doesn’t really matter anyway. While there’s a clasp on the back and an extender to fit various size necks or display better against clothing, I was able to slip the whole thing gently over my head without undoing the necklace.

Now onto the bracelet. This is a rather large replica bracelet made of brass that features the Ten Rings markings on all exterior sides. The side of the bracelet has blue markings that glow in the dark to better resemble the activated power of the unique weapon. The bracelet is sturdy and has no give, but it does open in half with a clasp on one end and hinge on the other—kind of like a clamshell.

The interior width is about three inches and thus way too big for my wrist. I knew before I ordered it that it would be big, after all the rings were worn by men in the movie and they’re magic, so I’m sure they adjust to the person wielding them, but I was a little disappointed to find that I could slip it on and off with ease while it was closed shut. If I’m really anxious to wear it, I suppose I can fit it over a jacket or thick fabric.

I’m fascinated by replica collectibles that can both be worn and displayed and I honestly don’t know what I’m going to do with this set! Though if I was betting on what will happen I’d say I’ll actually wear the necklace and keep the bracelet on display. I’m happy to add this unique item to my collection and think it would make a great gift for the ultimate Marvel fan in your life.

The Shang-Chi replica set is in stock now and sells for $89.99.

With the arrival of the Shang-Chi set, we’ve now had a chance to check out four items from Entertainment Earth. We’re still waiting on our last two, the Loungefly Wicket Zip Wallet (that just shipped) and the item I’m most excited for, a Buffy the Vampire Slayer Figure! Stay tuned for updates!