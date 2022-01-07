Tony Stark Told Us About Laura’s Secret Past in “Avengers: Age of Ultron”

Marvel’s Hawkeye recently wrapped up its first season on Disney+ and it hit us with some exciting twists. One of them was the reveal of a mysterious past for Clint Barton’s wife, Laura. As it turns out though, there was a bit of a hint to her past almost seven years ago.

Warning – Hawkeye spoilers ahead!

Throughout Hawkeye, we are following along with the mystery of the watch recovered from the Avengers compound. Clint told us it belonged to someone he used to work with who has been out of the game for a long time. At the end of the finale, Clint returned the watch to its rightful owner: Laura.

To take things even further, Laura turns the watch over to reveal a S.H.I.E.L.D. logo and the number 19. I went into more details regarding exactly what this means within the Marvel Universe here, but for now all we need to know is that Laura was a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent.

That was an exciting moment for fans who were waiting to find out exactly what that watch meant, and of fans of Linda Cardellini, who plays Laura. But perhaps it shouldn’t have been that much of a surprise. As it turns out, Tony Stark told us exactly how this would play out a long time ago.

All the way back in Avengers: Age of Ultron, which hit theaters in 2015, we were introduced to Laura for the first time. The Avengers were shocked to learn that Clint had a secret family stashed away in a safehouse. In his disbelief, Tony threw out a half-hearted explanation as to just who they were meeting.

That’s right, Tony guessed that Laura was an agent. Of course, he said it somewhat jokingly as he searched for answers in his own head, but still, he told us exactly what was going on. Could you just imagine seeing Tony learn the truth about Laura now? Imagine how much he would brag about getting that one right. He told us we needed a suit of armor around the world and that Laura was “an agent of some kind.”

Tony did go on to make one more prediction regarding Clint and Laura’s kids…

Maybe some day, Barton children. Maybe some day.

You can watch both Avengers: Age of Ultron and Hawkeye on Disney+ now.

