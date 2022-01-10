Disney Springs Shopping Update: Favorite Fashions Spotted at DisneyStyle

On a recent tour of the latest happenings at Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs, Jeremiah decided to stop and do some shopping! He popped in at the fashion haven known as DisneyStyle (located on the West Side) and got to work taking pictures of his favorite finds. Let’s see what’s in stock!

To start us off we have some retro t-shirts themed to Magic Kingdom and a Downtown Disney (the former name of Disney Springs) favorite, The Adventurers Club! If you’ve ever visited the club…well raise your imaginary glass of Kungaloosh and toast to the beloved locale.

We all love Disney character jackets or hoodies, but do you know what’s even better? A character hoodie that’s FUZZY! Large Chip ‘n’ Dale, Piglet and Lotso faces decorate zip-up jackets and a vest respectively.

Meanwhile, Emperor Kuzco (as a llama), Tigger, and Mickey and Minnie shine on cute crop pullover hoodies.

And for fans who want to complete the full look, those last three characters we mentioned have comfy lounge pants separates to match!

Those who need to be a tad bit warmer might want to consider the Pizza Planet puffy jacket that’s bright red and just plain awesome! It features the restaurant’s logo so you can always carry a bit of Toy Story fun with you. Yo!

If you’re still totally into Spirit Jersey fashions (and we are), you can don these hooded styles themed to Baymax from Big Hero 6 or demigod Maui from Moana—which has a front pocket too. “You’re welcome.”

That’s it for this DisneyStyle merchandise tour, but remember, if you can’t get to WDW right now, you can find many of these styles on shopDisney. Plus shipping is free on orders over $75 (pre-tax) with the code: SHIPMAGIC!

