“Puppy Dog Pals” Season 5 Exclusive Clip – Meet Darius, Buster, and Leo!

Season 5 of Disney Junior’s hit animated series Puppy Dog Pals begins on Friday, January 14th and Laughing Place is proud to bring you an exclusive advance clip from the debut episode!

What’s Happening:

Bingo and Rolly are back for more adventures in season 5 of Puppy Dog Pals , premiering Friday, January 14th on Disney Channel

There are some new friends to meet this season with the addition of the following characters: Darius – Ana's young nephew Buster – Darius' energetic boxer pup Leo – Darius' adventurous Kitty Grace – a playfully mischievous neighbor Roxy – Grace's loving and assertive puppy Nougat – Grace's high-energy piglet

In the exclusive advance clip below, fans get to see Darius, Buster, and Leo make their introductions.

The new season will also see Bingo and Rolly open a Doggy Dojo to teach young pets how to go on missions for their animal friends and humans.

Puppy Dog Pals Season 5 Premiere Episode:

Part 1 – “New Pals on the Block” – Bingo and Rolly take their new pet friends on their first mission.

Part 2 – “Aunt and Uncle Day” – When Darius’ Aunt and Uncle Day gift accidentally gets sent out with the mail, the pugs lead Buster and Leo on a mission to bring it back.

Puppy Dog Pals Season 5 Cast:

Elisha "EJ" Williams – Bingo

Gracen Newton ( Child Support ) – Rolly

) – Rolly Tom Kenny ( SpongeBob SquarePants ) – A.R.F

) – A.R.F Jessica DiCicco ( The Loud House ) – Hissy

) – Hissy Harland Williams – Bob

Puppy Dog Pals Season 5 Creative Team:

Series created by Harland Williams, who also serves as consulting producer.

The fifth season is executive produced by Michael Olson.

Trevor Wall is supervising director/co-producer.

Sean Coyle serves as consulting producer.

Past seasons of Puppy Dog Pals are now streaming on Disney+.