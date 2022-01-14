“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” to Premiere February 23rd on Disney+, New Trailer Released

Disney+ just debuted the trailer for The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder along with a premiere date for the follow-up to the hit Disney Channel series, February 23rd.
What’s Happening:
- The Proud Family is back in the highly anticipated follow-up to the animated hit, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.
- During a TCA presentation, Disney+ announced that the series will debut on February 23rd, with weekly episodes premiering on Wednesdays.
- Along with the date announcement is the release of a new trailer, embedded below.
- Kurt Farquhar, who wrote and composed the original show’s theme song, returns as series songwriter and composer.
- R&B star Joyce Wrice performs the theme song for the new series and fans can get a first listen in a featurette about the music.
- Fans will be able to find tie-in products exclusively at Target including apparel, home decor, stationary, toys, and Funko Pop! Figures.
- The original animated series is currently streaming on Disney+ will be released digitally on February 15th and on DVD on March 15th.
- A digital soundtrack is also in the works from Walt Disney Records.
- Disney Press will release a tie-in book, It All Started with an Orange Basketball, on September 22nd.
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Trailer:
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Music Featurette:
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Cast:
- Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud
- Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud
- Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud
- JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama
- Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby
- Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones
- Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer
- Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez
- Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez
- Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez
- Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi
- Raquel Lee Bolleau as Nubia Gross
- Marcus T. Paulk as Myron
- Aldis Hodge as Frankie
- Aries Spears as Wizard Kelly
- Cree Summer as Peabo
- Patricia Belcher as Principal Hightower
- Kevin Michael Richardson as Dr. Payne
- Keke Palmer as Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins
- Billy Porter and Zachary Quinto as Randall and Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins
- "A Boogie" Dubose as Francis "KG" Leibowitz-Jenkins
- EJ Johnson as Michael Collins
- Asante Blackk as Kareem
- Bresha Webb as CeCe
- Aiden Dodson as BeBe
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Guest Stars:
- Lizzo
- Lil Nas X
- Chance the Rapper
- Normani
- Leslie Odom Jr
- Tiffany Haddish
- Lena Waithe
- Anthony Anderson
- Gabrielle Union
- Debbie Allen
- James Pickens Jr.
- Courtney B. Vance
- Jane Lynch
- Marsai Martin
- Jaden Smith
- Glynn Turman
- Lamorne Morris
- Brenda Song
- Tina Knowles
- Eva Longoria
- Holly Robinson Peete
- Al Roker
- Bretman Rock
- Gabby Douglas
- Laurie Hernandez
- Dominique Dawes
- Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker
- D.C. Young Fly
- Kid Capri
- Art Evans
- Arturo Castro
- Ashton Sanders
- Dominique Fishback
- Jeremy O. Harris
- Karrie Martin
- Logan Browning
- Princess Nokia
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Creative Team:
- Executive-produced by Bruce W. Smith (The Princess and the Frog) and Ralph Farquhar (Moesha).
- Co-executive produced by Calvin Brown, Jr. (Moesha).
- Eastwood Wong (Carmen Sandiego) is art director.
- A Disney Television Animation production.
