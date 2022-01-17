More Than a Sequel Series – The Cast and Creators of “How I Met Your Father” Share What Makes This Show Special

by | Jan 17, 2022 11:06 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

“This is not How I Met Your Mother, and I loved How I Met Your Mother; This is How I Met Your Father, and it is so spectacular in its own right,” revealed Pam Fryman during a TCA press conference for the new Hulu original series. Pam directed 196 episodes of How I Met Your Mother and served as executive producer of all 208. “The idea that I get to do this again in a different way but in an equally special and spectacular way is a remarkable gift, and I feel really lucky to be a part of this really, really wonderful show.”

(Patrick Wymore/Hulu)

(Patrick Wymore/Hulu)

Writing and producing duo Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger may not have been directly involved with the original series, but they’ve had their feet in the How I Met Your Mother world for a while. “We started working on this show before This Is Us even began,” Isaac explained, sharing that he and Elizabeth were asked to run that runaway hit and put the pause button on How I Met Your Father. With This Is Us now in its final season, the duo realized they had time to give the standalone sequel series the time it deserved. “We really did not want to do this one until we could really do it right and give it our all, and we knew we could not do that while co-running a giant show that would take all of our time and energy,” Elizabeth added. Their other credits include Love, Simon and the Hulu series Love, Victor.

As Isaac and Elizabeth were winding down their work on This Is Us, Hilary Duff became free following the end of the hit show Younger and the scrapped plans for a Lizzie McGuire reboot. “The studio was very clear and vocal with us that we want Hilary's next show,” Isaac Aptaker shared. “They set up a meeting for us and faster than anything has ever come together, this show came together.”

“I was so excited to get that call from Isaac and Elizabeth because this script was just everything you want it to be when you read a pilot,” Hilary Duff gushed about the opportunity to join the series as its central character Sophie. “I am so attracted to parts that are extremely relatable, and this one happens to touch on just trying to find love in this world that we live in with all the options that there are and how hard it is to meet someone face-to-face. And the fact that she has this lovely friend circle that comes together in a strange way, it was all just really attractive to me. The writing was funny. Even though I'm in a totally different place in my life, I just felt like I was drawn to Sophie and that we had a lot in common. She doesn't give up, she's struggling, odds are against her in her career, but she's leaning on this little pack of weirdos that she finds one night. And they run off, all, in the sunset together and have all of these experiences that young people have, just trying to find their footing.”

(Patrick Wymore/Hulu)

(Patrick Wymore/Hulu)

How I Met Your Father has a larger ensemble cast than How I Met Your Mother, which centered around Ted, his three friends, and ongoing love interests. “We started with Hilary, and then we, from there, built out this incredible cast,” Elizabeth Berger shared about this ensemble, which includes three additional core members of Sophie’s friend group. “We saw a lot of people and we kept seeing people until we had this magical group. But you never know until you get there on that first day what it's going to be like. And then we got there… It was just instant magic, and that is a testament to this gang and to Pam. We are just so excited by how it came together.”

The cast found themselves a little starstruck around Hilary Duff, whose career launched hit shows like Lizzie McGuire, popular movie franchises like A Cinderella Story, and a pop music career with bops that include “Come Clean” and “Wake Up.” “Me and Tien were hyped; Obviously, we grew up watching Hilary,” Francia Raisa revealed, who plays Valentina, adding that she kept her excitement to herself until after they had established their on-screen chemistry. “It wasn't until later on that I started fan-girling a little bit.” Hilary Duff was humbly embarrassed hearing her cast mates share their fandom of her star power, joking "Oh, I'm a little old lady."

“This is a new format for all of us, the entire cast, we've never done multicam before,” Hilary shared about an aspect of production that put all of the cast on the same level. “Having someone like Pam Fryman lead us into that journey was so helpful for all of us, and we clicked pretty fast.” Duff also shared that Pam Fryman carried a binder with her on set of photos from production of How I Met Your Mother, which showcased how the cast and crew grew over the nine season run. “I hope one day we get to see another binder [for How I Met Your Father].”

(Patrick Wymore/Hulu)

(Patrick Wymore/Hulu)

“I come to this having done so many shows, and with this one, we knew it immediately,” Pam Fryman shared about her pride in How I Met Your Father. “It is such a joy to watch all of these people discover this on their own, that this is where they are meant to be. This is the show they should be doing. These are the people they should be working with. It is a dream, and it's a really special time. So, I am wildly excited and also incredibly grateful that I get to do it.”

You can see Sophie (Hilary Duff) embark on a quest to find love with the support of her friends in How I Met Your Father, premiering Tuessday, January 17th, only on Hulu.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed