Looking Back at the Johnsons – The Cast and Creators of “black-ish” Share Behind-the-Scenes Highlights

by | Jan 17, 2022 12:14 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

ABC’s hit comedy black-ish kicked off its eighth and final season on January 4th, but behind-the-scenes, production has already wrapped. Series creator Kenya Barris and showrunner Courntey Lilly recently reunited with stars Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross for a virtual toast to their success at the TCA press tour. The conversation was full of retrospective anecdotes, discussion about this season’s guest stars, and a forward look at upcoming projects.

(ABC)

(ABC)

“I hoped to accomplish getting a show on the air,” Kenya Barris shared about the original intention for black-ish, which premiered in 2014 and was a rare primetime hit centered around a Black family. “We felt like The Cosby Show happened to be Black, and we wanted to do a show that was absolutely, positively, just outwardly Black. And I think that was something that we felt like we weren't going to be able to do. And so, we were like, ‘If we get on, we'll be lucky to stay on a season, so let's just go for it.’ And one season turned into two, which, now, is into our eighth. I never, in a million years, imagined that it would become what it's become… Any television show, you let it become what it's going to be.”

What black-ish became was not only a touchstone of ABC’s comedy lineup, appealing to a wide range of viewers regardless of race, but also a platform for social awareness that has sparked real change. “I think we covered a lot,” Tracee Ellis Ross reflected on some veryspecial episodes of the series. “I think we probably could have gone another 10 years, and I think that's one of the beautiful things about black-ish and the DNA of the show that Kenya established from the start, and that Courtney was able to pick up, is that this was a show that was character-driven. It was really about this family, it was about the Johnsons, and that means they were navigating the world that we all live in, in a timely way. There's a never-ending amount of topics for us to discuss that are a part of the wallpaper of our lives that we're all trying to make sense of and navigate. And I think we did that incredibly beautifully in the topics that we covered, from Juneteenth, to police brutality, to postpartum depression, to just being a family, we did incredibly well. I feel like we leave with a whole bunch of joy and pride about how we handled everything.”

“We wanted to really celebrate,” showrunner and executive producer Courtney Lilly shared about the show’s victory lap. “I think one of the things that will happen with this show is, in the future, regardless of whatever happens politically, or economically, or socially, as a show that commented on these things, it wouldn't surprise me that in a few years, people sit there and go, ‘Oh, I wonder how black-ish would have handled this.’” Having had so many milestone moments, when ABC announced that this would be the final season, a lot of celebrities realized it was now or never to have a cameo. “It's a show that people watch with their families, and they're proud to be able to sit there and be, like, ‘Hey, I'm on black-ish,’ watching a show with their kids, and it will last for a long time of streaming and syndication. So people leapt at the opportunity because of the work we've done.”

(ABC/Richard Cartwright)

(ABC/Richard Cartwright)

The season premiere featured former first lady Michelle Obama, who is friends with Tracee Ellis Ross. “You came up with a great idea that I thought was very worthy of bringing to Michelle,” Tracee said to Courtney when he tried to play it off like he had no part to play in booking a hard-to-get name. “ I'm sure there's also a lot of TV writers that would love to come up with a great idea for us to call on Mrs. Obama, and they don't have the in,” Courtney replied. “It's just how this stuff works. Like Magic Johnson, we were doing an episode with the Lakers that we were really excited about, and Anthony was our hookup for that; getting us into the practice facility and knowing everybody. Tracee and Anthony, essentially, know everybody.”

While black-ish has had some pretty incredible guest stars throughout its run, there have also been some Hollywood legends that simply wanted to see it in action without appearing on screen. “Rest in peace, Mr. Sidney Poitier, and all that he did,” Kenya Barris revealed. “It was very interesting to see people who would stop by, from Sidney Poitier, to Dick Gregory, to Kendrick Lamar, and you guys had Michelle. It was such an interesting thing, that people embraced it, and began to embrace it more and more as it went by. Even if it was just stopping by, it meant so much to be able to say that that was something that meant something to people who we looked up to, and as our heroes, and things like that, that would stop by the show and be a part of it. So, it was amazing.”

“It's an exciting moment in time for me,” Anthony Anderson shared about this turning point in his career. “To be closing one chapter of my life that has been black-ish for the last eight seasons, changed my life and my career dramatically.” He is returning to Law & Order on NBC and also has an animated project in the works about his life called Just a Kid from Comptom for Apple TV+. “I have Hair Tales for OWN and Hulu, that is a docu-series about Black women told through the portal of hair,” Tracee Ellis Ross revealed about what’s next for her. “And then Jodie in pre-production,” she added about the MTV Daria spin-off series that she’s voicing and executive producing.

(ABC/Eric McCandless)

(ABC/Eric McCandless)

“I would hope that we are able to do many things in the future,” Kenya Barris shared about the possibility of seeing characters from black-ish in future projects, such as the Freeform hit spin-off grown-ish and the in-development series old-ish. “There's a lot of changes, and things going on, but I definitely feel like Anthony and Tracee and everyone else changed my life and each other's lives… I hadn't been around for a few months, and I got to go and see the table read for the last episode, and I was always quick to cry, and then, start again. It's a family, so I would love to see them come back and be a part of it and be a part of whatever they choose to do.”

You can see the farewell season of black-ish on Tuesdays at 9:30/8:30c on ABC. New episodes stream the next day on Hulu, where you can also binge the entire series.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed