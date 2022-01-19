Disney+ Watch Guide: January 19th-25th

Jeff Goldblum is back in the second half of season two of The World According to Jeff Goldblum on Disney+, along with the fourth episode of The Book of Boba Fett. See everything that’s new this week or worth celebrating in our weekly watch guide. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, January 12th

The World According to Jeff Goldblum – Season 2, Episodes 6-10

“Jeff Goldblum is back — and he’s as curious as ever. In this season of The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Jeff uncovers surprising secrets behind a whole new host of topics — including PUZZLES, BIRTHDAYS, BACKYARDS, TINY THINGS and MOTORCYCLES. Passionate fans to experts and scientists share new insights to discover how these everyday marvels have shaped the world in which we live.”

The Book of Boba Fett – “Chapter 4”

“The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.”

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, January 19th

Vets On The Beach

The first two seasons of the Nat Geo WILD docuseries about Australian vets working together to save animals along the continent’s coasts.

Library Highlights

45th Anniversary – Freaky Friday

Jodi Foster and Barbra Harris starred in this body-switching comedy that was so successful when released on January 21st, 1977, that it was remade multiple times and adapted into a stage musical.

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now