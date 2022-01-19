TV Review – “Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett” Fills in More Gaps with Episode 4 – “The Gathering Storm”

by | Jan 19, 2022 8:56 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

To use an oft-cited television criticism that first came to us by way of The Simpsons, Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett may be taking a little too long to get to the fireworks factory. I know I’ve championed its slow-burn approach to the story of how Boba Fett takes over the Mos Espa criminal underworld before, but I am starting to feel like there’s a lot more wheel-spinning going on than there probably needs to be. Case in point: both last week’s episode and the one that premiered today– “Chapter 4: The Gathering Storm”– end with Fett and his right-hand cyborg Fennec Shand declaring that they need to prepare for war against the Pyke Syndicate.

When the powers that be at Lucasfilm first announced that The Book of Boba Fett would only consist of seven episodes (as opposed to the eight we got in each season of The Mandalorian), I was worried that it would have felt like too few. But now I’m thinking it maybe could have been a tighter six.

“The Gathering Storm” (directed by Kevin Tancharoen of 2009’s Fame remake) kicks things off with another extended flashback– this time to Boba Fett’s efforts in retrieving his ship the Slave I from the bowels of Jabba’s Palace. And yes, to address the elephant in the room, Fett only refers to the vessel as his “Firespray gunship,” but that’s been the in-universe class of the Slave I for many years so it doesn’t bother me too much, though why Lucasfilm has suddenly decided that the word “slave” is too hot for Star Wars is beyond me. Alone in the desert on his trusty bantha, Fett spies the flares in the night sky from “The Gunslinger” episode of The Mandalorian and finds Fennec Shand left for dead by Din Djarin and Toro Calican, so he brings her to an underground cybernetics parlor on the outskirts of Mos Eisley to have her patched up. Together they infiltrate Bib Fortuna’s parking garage in an amusing heist sequence that features some prequel-style slapstick humor with the palace droids.

With the Slave I back in his possession, Boba Fett begins to settle some scores: first with the Kintam Riders biker gang– whom he simply blasts into smithereens from the Tatooine sky– then with the Sarlacc pit, where he thinks his beskar armor is still digesting years after the explosion of Jabba’s sail barge. Coming up empty on that particular fool’s errand, Boba and Fennec still decide to team up permanently because they like each other’s style. Plus they think it’s high time the bounty hunters of the galaxy have their day in the twin suns. From there it’s back to the “present,” where Fett decides to show his now fully healed face at the Sanctuary and ends up recruiting Black Krrsantan to the growing cause against the Pykes. We also get a Godfather-style “meeting of the five families” as Fett and Shand continue to rally the troops for the coming confrontation. But with three full episodes left, I can only hope at least two of those are not spent in preparation for something else to happen.

Overall I thought this episode was pretty goofy fun, but I have started to appreciate the criticism that The Book of Boba Fett hasn’t really found its “hook,” which is unfortunate considering we’re now more than halfway through the series. There’s also a lack of variety in the locations that has increasingly gnawed at me with each passing episode– aside from the cyborg den, I think we’d seen all the places visited in “The Gathering Storm” before. One thing I've never felt before with Star Wars is claustrophobia, but here I do kind of wish Boba Fett would take the occasional trip off-planet or at the very least explore more of Tatooine. The final scene’s tease of bringing in additional “muscle” (accompanied by a very familiar musical sting) is indeed a tantalizing one, so I’m hoping these final three upcoming installments up the ante in terms of genuine excitement and the giddy thrills that keep us coming back to A Galaxy Far, Far Away.

New episodes of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett are released Wednesdays, exclusively on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed