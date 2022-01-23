What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming – January 23rd-29th, 2022

Looking for something new to watch? Our guide to all of the new and returning shows and movies will help you find something perfect this week. Before you dive in, here is a quick look at my top 5 in order of premiere date in case you need a recommendation.

Top 5 of the Week

Promised Land When: Monday, January 24th at 10/9c on ABC What: A juicy new wine country drama about a Latinx family whose glamorous lifestyle is at risk of being stolen out from under them.

The Gilded Age When: Monday, January 24th on HBO/HBO Max What: From the creator of Downton Abbey , the cast includes Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski and looks to be a lavish period drama.

Janet Jackson. When: Friday, January 28th at 8/7c on Lifetime A&E What: Featuring the superstar’s involvement, this documentary series promises to tell all about Ms. Jackson.

The Afterparty When: Friday, January 28th on AppleTV+ What: A comedy/mystery whodunnit starring Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou, and Dave Franco.

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window When: Friday, January 28th on Netflix What: Kristen Bell stars in this comedic thriller, executive produced by Will Ferrell.



Sunday, January 23rd

New TV Shows

Billions – Season 6 Premiere – 9/8c on Showtime “Cannonade” – Prince revamps the team in his image with mixed results. Chuck clears his head upstate, leading a crusade against a local blue blood. Meanwhile, Wags, Wendy and Taylor try to wrap their heads around their new positions. Click here

Season 6 Premiere – 9/8c on Earnin' It: The NFL's Forward Progress – Series Premiere – Streaming on Peacock Earnin’ It is a story told through the lens of the women who help make the NFL season happen. Our epic, behind-the-scenes series will start at Super Bowl 55 and be a non-stop rollercoaster ride until the end at Super Bowl 56. In the series, viewers will experience football like never before. From the field to the front office, these Women are defining the direction of America’s most popular sport and opening doors for those who dream to follow in their footsteps. Click here

New Movies

Love on the Road – 7/6c on UP – NR When restaurant makeover show host Abby gets a new assignment to turn a rustic small-town diner into a place on the culinary map, she knows she’s way out of her element. But as Abby and diner owner Tom spend time together in and out of the kitchen, Abby discovers the joy of good comfort food, a place she just might call home, and a thing she just might call love. Click here

– 7/6c on UP – NR Deadly House Call – 8/7c on Lifetime A busy working mother hires a nurse to care for her wealthy father who has early onset dementia. Soon a bizarre deception creeps into play when the seductive nurse makes a play for the family fortune. Joanne Jansen, Neville Edwards, and Sierra Woolridge star.



Monday, January 24th

New TV Shows

March – Series Premiere – 8/7c on The CW March showcases the eclectic and energetic group of college students at Prairie View A&M University—from drum majors and dancers to the flag team and all the section players—as they navigate performing in one of the most prestigious HBCU marching bands along with tackling a rigorous academic schedule and maintaining a high grade point average. The series chronicles their pressure-filled journey to become the highest ranked HBCU band in the land, including electrifying performances at homecoming, Texas A&M and Southern University. As March shares the personal and unique stories of individual members and staff of the over 300-person marching band, it also explores the legacy and culture of Prairie View A&M and highlights how the Marching Storm band is an integral part of that rich history. Click here

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on Secrets of Playboy – Series Premiere – 9/8c on A&E Secrets of Playboy will explore the hidden truths behind the fable and philosophy of the Playboy empire through a modern-day lens. The series delves into the complex world Hugh Hefner created and examines its far-reaching consequences on our culture’s view of power and sexuality. Unravelling the glamourous mythology created by the brand over several decades, the series features archival footage and exclusive interviews with insiders from all facets of the Playboy world, many sharing their stories for the first time. Interviews include former Director of Playmate Promotions Miki Garcia; past girlfriends of Hefner’s including Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt, and Sondra Theodore; Hefner’s personal valet Stefan Tetenbaum; Bunny Mother PJ Masten; Playboy Mansion West resident Jennifer Saginor; and members of Hefner’s staff and inner circle, including his personal bodyguard and butler. Click here

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on The Gilded Age – Series Premiere – 9/8c on HBO The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic change, of great conflict between the old ways and brand new systems, and of huge fortunes made and lost. Against the backdrop of this transformation, HBO’s The Gilded Age begins in 1882 with young Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) moving from rural Pennsylvania to New York City after the death of her father to live with her thoroughly old money aunts Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) and Ada Brook (Cynthia Nixon). Accompanied by Peggy Scott (Denée Benton), an aspiring writer seeking a fresh start, Marian inadvertently becomes enmeshed in a social war between one of her aunts, a scion of the old money set, and her stupendously rich neighbors, a ruthless railroad tycoon and his ambitious wife, George (Morgan Spector) and Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon). Exposed to a world on the brink of the modern age, will Marian follow the established rules of society, or forge her own path? Click here

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Snowpiercer – Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on TNT “The Tortoise and the Hare” – While Wilford emphasizes his rule aboard his icy train, Layton's pirate train continues its dangerous quest for warm spots, and comes across something entirely unexpected. Click here

– Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on Promised Land – Series Premiere – 10/9c on ABC Promised Land is an epic, generation-spanning drama about a Latinx family vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley. Click here

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on American Dad! – Season 19 Premiere – 10/9c on TBS “Langley Dollar Listings – A CIA agent will do anything to protect his homeland and family.

New Movies

Three Songs for Benazir – Streaming on Netflix The story of Shaista, a young man who—newly married to Benazir and living in a camp for displaced persons in Kabul—struggles to balance his dreams of being the first from his tribe to join the Afghan National Army with the responsibilities of starting a family. Even as Shaista’s love for Benazir is palpable, the choices he must make to build a life with her have profound consequences. Gulistan and Elizabeth Mirzaei’s remarkable access sheds light on the experience of modern-day Afghans who live, love, and seek space for themselves amid constant instability. Nominated for the 15th Annual Cinema Eye Honors and winner of six jury awards, including Best Short at Full Frame. Click here

Tuesday, January 25th

New TV Shows

Botched – Season 8 Premiere – 9/8c on E! – Medical – TV-14 Famed plastic surgeons, Dr. Terry Dubrow & Dr. Paul Nassif, re-make the victims of plastic surgery disasters. Click here

– Season 8 Premiere – 9/8c on E! – Medical – TV-14 In My Own World – Series Premiere – 10/9c on Vice – Docuseries – NR Peer into the unlikely communities thriving at the fringes of society. Subjects unpack their peculiar passions with a licensed therapist and embark on a real-life quest to align an extraordinary identity with the expectations of life in an ordinary world. Click here

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Vice – Docuseries – NR Ada Twist, Scientist – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A series following the adventures of eight-year-old Ada Twist, a pint-sized scientist with a giant-sized curiosity, who aspires to discover the truth about absolutely everything. With the help of her two best friends, Rosie Revere and Iggy Peck, Ada unravels and solves mysteries for her friends and family. But solving the mystery is only the beginning, because science isn’t just about learning how and why and what… it’s about putting that knowledge into action to make the world a better place. Click here

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Aziz Ansari: Nightclub Comedian – Special – Streaming on Netflix An intimate surprise gig filmed in New York City, December 2021. Click here

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix One of the most famous and highest-paid athletes in history – like you've never seen before. NEYMAR is a hero on the field and a controversial figure off. This three-part docuseries, directed by David Charles Rodrigues, gets up close and personal with soccer star Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, tracks his rise to fame at Santos, his glory days at FC Barcelona and the rollercoaster ride with the Brazilian National team and with Paris Saint-Germain. All while lifting the veil behind Neymar's marketing machine, led with a tight grip by his father. This star-studded series features interviews with Beckham, Messi, Mbappé and many other legends, as they weigh in on Neymar's place in sports history. Click here



Wednesday, January 26th

New TV Shows

Let's Make a Deal Primetime – Special – 8/7c on CBS Let's Make a Deal Primetime is back and celebrating its return in a BIG way, with over three quarters of a million dollars in cash and prizes up for grabs – the most in the entire 58-year history of the show! The special’s amazing prizes include dream trips to Portugal, Croatia and Greece, a Mercedes-Benz SUV, and a 2022 Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder, worth over $347,000! Plus, at least one trader is guaranteed to win $50,000 in cash. Click here

– Special – 8/7c on Resident Alien – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on SYFY Based on the Dark Horse comics, SYFY’s Resident Alien follows a crash-landed alien named Harry (Alan Tudyk) whose secret mission is to kill all humans. In season two, Harry is once again stranded on Earth where he must confront the consequences of having failed his people’s mission to destroy the human race. On his new quest to protect the people of Earth, Harry struggles to hold on to his alien identity as his human emotions grow stronger by the day. In an adventure that takes Harry and Asta (Sara Tomko) all the way to New York City, Asta brings Harry into the arms of someone he can call family. While back in Patience, Sheriff Mike (Corey Reynolds) and Deputy Liv (Elizabeth Bowen) find themselves closer to unraveling the mystery of Sam Hodges’s murder. Click here

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on Astrid & Lilly Save the World – Series Premiere – 10/9c on SYFY High school is hard enough when you're different, but when outcast BFFs Astrid (Jana Morrison) and Lilly (Samantha Aucoin) accidentally crack open a portal to a terrifyingly quirky monster dimension, it gets a lot more complicated. It's up to them to vanquish the creepy creatures and save the world, becoming the badass heroes they were meant to be. That is, if they can survive the horrors of high school. Click here

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on American Detective with Lt. Joe Kenda – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ Lt. Joe Kenda is one of the most successful homicide detectives in the country, and he’s back to tip his cap to the other great men and women who answered the call. Over the years, Kenda has heard about cases that defy logic and expose the depravity of human nature: investigations so confounding that the twists and turns feel more scripted in Hollywood than reality. Now, Kenda trades in his own case files to bring viewers astounding investigations from across the country, with each episode profiling a different homicide detective whose tireless efforts helped bring justice for the victim.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on American Rock Stars – Series Premiere – Streaming on Peacock Narrated by Nick Offerman, American Rock Stars follows Team Shuster from USA Men’s Olympic Curling as they prepare to defend their gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The series from Five Films and director Scott Boggins goes behind the scenes with the underdogs that stole our hearts in the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. Anchored by the team’s captain, John Shuster, the series shows a new side to each of the team members – Matt Hamilton, Chris Plys, and John Landsteiner – from their smalltown roots all the way to the dramatic trials. Click here

Thursday, January 27th

New TV Shows

Swamp People – Season 13 Premiere – 9/8c on History – Docuseries – TV-PG In the season premiere, hunters scramble to fill as many tags as possible before Hurricane Ida, an unprecedented Category 4 storm, shuts down their season.

– Season 13 Premiere – 9/8c on History – Docuseries – TV-PG grown-ish – Season 4 Winter Premiere – 10/9c on Freeform “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t” – The gang deals with the fallout of the explosive events that took place at the luau: Aaron must deal with the accountability of his actions at the party, Zoey turns to Pops and Ruby for advice, and Ana and Vivek do their best to keep the secret of their hookup under wraps Click here

– Season 4 Winter Premiere – 10/9c on Fast Foodies – Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on truTV – Cooking – TV-14 Guests in the deliciously fun cooking competition series include Jillian Bell (“22 Jump Street”), Keith and Kenneth Luca Modern Family Click here

– Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on truTV – Cooking – TV-14 Babble Bop! – Episodes 4-6 – Streaming on Peacock Babble Bop! is a foot-tapping, hand-clapping, baby-bottom wiggling, sing-along world of music, dance and preschool play. With a mix of new takes on classic nursery rhymes and original songs, this inclusive short-form series is intended for social and emotional learning for the pre-k set. Click here

– Episodes 4-6 – Streaming on Bunker – Series Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max Vladimiro, who lost the respect of his wife and children, can only find peace in an old bunker located in the basement of his house. Out there, a series of entanglements coexist, all of them involved in completely crazy stories. Click here

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Chosen – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Emma has always felt different from anyone else in Middelbo – a small Danish town that became world famous when it was said that a meteor entered the atmosphere and crashed into it 17 years earlier. Now, Middelbo is no longer what it has been, and the question is whether it has ever been what it pretends to be at all? When Emma accidentally discovers that the whole story of the meteor is a lie, a dangerous and improbable truth about the sleepy town reveals itself – something that is far more perilous and incredible than she could have ever imagined. Was it a meteor that hit the little town 17 years ago or was it something far more powerful? With this newly discovered realization Emma is forced to realize that she is on her own and that friends and society will not save her in a time of life where she needs them the most. Click here

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Cut (O Grande Look) – Series Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max A show that brings together the best hairstylists in Brazil in a competition that will leave us speechless. Click here

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix After two hapless TV technicians stumble upon a murder scene, every step they take to avoid becoming suspects lands them in deeper trouble. Click here

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Gomorrah – Season 5 Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max Based on the book of the same name by Roberto Saviano, Gomorrah finds organized crime clans fighting bloody wars and forging fleeting alliances in the ruthless underworld of Naples, Italy. Dark, dynamic, and highly addictive, the series winds through dimly lit street corners, garish homes, abandoned warehouses, and smoky discos to find a merciless cast of characters sacrificing themselves at the altar of power, riches, and turf. Gennaro (Salvatore Esposito), the hot-headed heir of the Savastano clan, and Ciro Di Marzio (Marco D’Amore), the family’s most formidable killer, have unrelenting ambitions to advance to ever-greater heights, but the path forward is paved with agony and bloodshed. Click here

– Season 5 Premiere – Streaming on I Am Georgina – Season Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Georgina Rodríguez, with more than 28 million followers on Instagram, is, among many other things, a model, mother, influencer, businesswoman, dancer and Cristiano Ronaldo's partner. I Am Georgina is an emotional and in-depth portrait of the woman behind the covers, the photos, the stories and the big headlines. Soy Georgina will reveal all aspects of her life, from the most public and well-known to the most personal ones. We will experience her day-to-day life with her, her motherhood, her relationship, her travels, her parties… We will get to know who Georgina Rodríguez really is. Click here

– Season Premiere – Streaming on Take Out with Lisa Ling – Series Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max In Take Out with Lisa Ling , award-winning journalist Lisa Ling — who’s own family story began in a Chinese restaurant — travels from the bayous of Louisiana to Orange County’s Little Saigon, exploring the foods we love while shining a long overdue spotlight on the contributions Asian Americans have been making to the United States since before the United States was even the United States. Click here

New Movies

The Fallout – Streaming on HBO Max Bolstered by new friendships forged under sudden and tragic circumstances, high schooler Vada (Jenna Ortega) begins to reinvent herself, while re-evaluating her relationships with her family, friends and her view of the world. Moving away from her comfortable family routine, she starts taking chances with a series of quicksilver decisions that test her own boundaries and push her in new directions. As she spends more time with Mia (Maddie Ziegler), they grow closer, and Vada slowly redefines herself through their shared experiences, leading her further away from that day and closer to living her life in the now. Click here

Friday, January 28th

New TV Shows

Janet Jackson. – Series Premiere – 8/7c on Lifetime A&E With no stone left unturned, Janet Jackson. lifts the lid on her private life for the very first time and reveals the most intimate moments of the star ever caught on camera. The two-night, four-hour documentary event joins Janet as her family is going through another extremely difficult time, mourning the loss of her father Joseph, the pivotal figure in the Jackson dynasty. The documentary details Janet’s return to the world stage following a sudden break from music. Speaking like never before, Janet also discusses everything including her Superbowl appearance with Justin Timberlake in 2004, the death of her brother Michael and becoming a mother later in life. And with her own romantic relationship having broken down, she starts to look back at her own life and reflect on her fight to the top. Click here

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on Ready to Love – Season 5 Premiere – 8/7c on OWN Host, Tommy Miles is back following a dynamic Season 4 to help a new group of single men and women find love in the DMV area. The new cast of men and women are looking for love from Maryland, Virginia and the D.C. area. With the shift to online dating apps, swiping right, and DMs, the journey to find love has turned into a numbers game. This season, Tommy will guide the singles to find more meaningful and lasting relationships by shifting the focus from quantity to quality, and announcing that there will be only 14 singles to start the journey: seven men and seven women. Every week, the power shifts between the fellas and the ladies as they decide who just isn't ready to love. But just like the mighty Potomac River, Tommy has twists and turns planned, including surprise blind dates to add NEW SINGLES to the mix. By the end, only the strongest couples will remain to decide whether they are genuinely Ready to Love. Click here

– Season 5 Premiere – 8/7c on My Killer Body with K. Michelle – Series Premiere – 10/9c on Lifetime As one of the very first celebrities to come forward with her personal health struggles after silicone injections nearly took her life, R&B chart topper K. Michelle will help men and women desperate to reverse plastic surgery procedures that now threaten their lives in My Killer Body with K. Michelle . With the number of cosmetic surgeries on the rise and an alarming number of these procedures resulting in post-surgery suffering and trauma, each episode will follow two patients who desperately need help as well as K. Michelle’s ongoing personal story.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on The Afterparty – Series Premiere – Streaming on AppleTV+ The Afterparty centers on a murder mystery at a high school reunion. Each of the eight episodes features a retelling of the same night told through a different character’s perspective, each with its own unique visual style and film genre to match the teller’s personality. Click here

– Series Premiere – Streaming on All of Us Are Dead – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A group of students trapped in a high school and find themselves in dire situations as they seek to be rescued from a zombie invasion of their school. Click here

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Angry Birds: Summer Madness – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Angry Birds: Summer Madness sees much-loved birds Red, Bomb and Chuck, as well as a cast of brand new feathered friends, as tween birds at summer camp under the questionable guidance of their counselor Mighty Eagle. Explosive antics, improbable pranks and crazy summertime adventures see the birds pushing boundaries and breaking all the rules while fending off the brash and obnoxious Pigs on the other side of the lake, who seem hell-bent on causing as much mayhem as possible! Click here

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Doomlands – Series Premiere – Streaming on The Roku Channel – Adult Animation – NR Doomlands looks at the life of the infamous Danny Doom and aspiring bartender, Lhandi, as they sling beers across a hellish wasteland in their mobile pub: The Oasis. Facing ruthless desert gangs, memory-stealing creeps, and even mean bathroom graffiti, all this crew's got to do to survive is not kill each other.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Roku Channel – Adult Animation – NR Feria: The Darkest Light – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Created by Carlos Montero and Agustín Martínez and directed by Jorge Dorado and Carles Torrens, is a fantastic thriller of 8 episodes of 50 minutes that begins in a disturbing way. What if two teenage sisters discover that their parents are murderers? Eva and Sofia will have to face the horrible crime that their parents seem to have committed, which, before disappearing, has left behind 23 victims. This is the journey that Eva and Sofia will undertake in Feria, a small white village in the Andalusian mountains in the mid-nineties, where the inhabitants are not as naive as they appear. Where reality hides a fantastic universe. Click here

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness is an unabashedly smart and quirky exploration into topics and questions that make Jonathan curious. From skyscrapers to bugs, or from gender identity to snacks, each episode follows Jonathan as he meets with experts in various fields to uncover complexities in a wide range of subjects. Click here

– Series Premiere – Streaming on In From the Cold – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix During a European vacation with her daughter, an American single mom’s life is turned upside down when the CIA forces her to confront her long-buried past as a Russian spy who was also the product of a highly classified KGB experiment granting her special abilities. After a mysterious string of manic and murderous incidents suggests someone with her exact abilities is targeting innocent people, Jenny (Margarita Levieva) is forced out of hiding to stop this villain or risk losing the family and new life she has built. Click here

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Legend of Vox Machina – Series Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video Based on the beloved characters and adventures of Critical Role’s first livestreamed tabletop role-playing game (RPG) campaign, The Legend of Vox Machina is an animated fantasy-adventure series for adults that follows Vox Machina, a band of misfits with a fondness for boozing and brawling. In a desperate attempt to pay off their mounting bar tab, these unlikely heroes end up on a quest to save the realm of Exandria from dark magical forces. From a sinister necromancer to a powerful curse, the group confronts a variety of obstacles that not only test their skills, but also the strength of their bond. Click here to view the trailer.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Orbital Children – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix The story begins in the year 2045, when AI has advanced and anyone can travel into space. Children born on the moon and children from Earth who are on a trip to space meet at the Japanese-built Anshin space station. The series will consist of six episodes and will be distributed worldwide! Click here

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix For heartbroken Anna (Kristen Bell), every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her. But when a handsome neighbor (Tom Riley) and his adorable daughter move in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder… Or did she? Click here

New Movies

Home Team – Streaming on Netflix Two years after a Super Bowl win when NFL head coach Sean Payton is suspended, he goes back to his hometown and finds himself reconnect Click here

– Streaming on The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild – Streaming on Disney+ The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild continues the hilarious escapades of the beloved sub-zero heroes from the wildly successful global Ice Age franchise as they create more prehistoric pandemonium. Eager for a little independence, the thrill-seeking possum brothers Crash and Eddie set out to find a place of their own, but quickly find themselves trapped beneath the ice in a massive cave inhabited by dinosaur Click here

Saturday, January 29th

New TV Shows

Great Chocolate Showdown – Series Premiere – 8/7c on The CW Great Chocolate Showdown is a new ooey-gooey, decadent chocolate dessert competition series where 10 home bakers go head-to-head in the indulgent world of chocolate, vying for the grand prize in a range of creative and exciting chocolate-based challenges. In order to survive the competition from week-to-week and avoid elimination, the chocaholic dessert-makers must dazzle our panel of world-renowned chocolatiers and food expert judges with their delicious, inventive creations. In the end, three bakers take on the biggest chocolate challenge of their lives, but only one is crowned “Great Chocolate Showdown Champion” and wins the $50,000 grand prize. Click here to view the trailer.

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on Million Dollar Hustle – Series Premiere – 10/9c on Lifetime – Reality – NR Welcome to the world of transformational marketing, a multi-billion-dollar industry dominated by women whose glamorous lifestyles are supported by a gritty, competitive world of selling products and events and self-branding at all costs. Million Dollar Hustle follows health and fitness influencer, author, entrepreneur and self-made millionaire Stormy Wellington and her elite group of unstoppable leaders, called the Circle of Bosses, including Dianna Williams (aka Coach D from Bring It! ), Maniya Essence Canty (Stormy’s daughter), Nathalie Nicole Smith, Bawselady, Tammy Price, Bianca Shadai and Ana Cantera.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Lifetime – Reality – NR

New Movies

Butlers in Love – 9/8c on Hallmark – NR Since finding out about the International Butler Academy, it has been Emma’s (Stacey Farber) big dream in life to attend and make a home for herself among the elite rank of graduates. Emma finds herself in a world where teamwork is everything, even though she likes to work alone. Henry (Corey Cott) is her fiercest competition, and she thinks he cops an attitude because he comes from a family of royal butlers. Henry wants to be a chef, not a butler, which is something his family doesn’t understand or support. Through Henry, Emma starts learning the power of working with a team instead of trying to do everything herself. Conversely, Emma encourages Henry to find a more constructive way of winning over his family as opposed to being distant and caring so little about the profession she loves. Their connection makes all the difference in the world as Emma starts reevaluating her ambitions in life. Click here

– 9/8c on Hallmark – NR The Falls – Streaming on Netflix While quarantining, the relationship between a mother and daughter takes an unexpected turn. Click here

