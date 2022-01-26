Making New Friends – Behind the Scenes of “Resident Alien” Season 2

by | Jan 26, 2022 4:44 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

“In the first season, [Harry] learns to love and learns what friendship is and connects him to Asta, which is what ends up saving the human race,” Resident Alien series creator and executive producer Chris Sheridan explained. Crash-landed alien Harry is back for more terrestrial adventures with the premiere of the second season on January 26th at 9/8c on SYFY. “His journey in Season 2 is, sort of, extending that humanity to people outside of Asta. Learning empathy and trying to realize that maybe there's other people in this world.”

(SYFY)

(SYFY)

The cast took a break from their busy production schedule in mid-December to share some teases from the new season along with some behind-the-scenes stories. “It kind of occurs to Asta, after she has a talk with her dad, that she's maybe the only one that Harry cares for, and that's a lot of responsibility when she's got the whole world on her shoulders,” Sara Tomko explained about her character’s journey. “She starts, kind of, pushing him out of the nest… We started having what felt like a mother-son relationship a little bit. She was like, ‘You've got to get out there and meet people.’ And she has to have conversations with him, talking to him about his feelings, about pain, about fear, about family. All the while, she's still trying to connect with her daughter, and she's also still learning about how to ask for help… I think, once again, you are going to see Harry and Asta in this very similar trajectory in season 2 where they are both still learning how to reach out and ask for help, which is pretty special.”

There’s a lot of heart in Resident Alien, but also a lot of comedy, some of which is improvised. “Chris is a very generous creator in a lot of ways,” Alan Tudyk revealed, who plays the titular alien, Harry Vanderspeigle. “We usually have, I know for myself, an opportunity to, kind of, play, especially if it's a joke. If it's just a joke, the punch line, you can do the punch line as many different ways as you want.” Another funny moment in the show that is off-the-cuff is Harry’s alien language. “It's a back-and-forth between me and the editors. It switches up a little bit every take, and then they find the best string of sounds and probably facial expressions to go along with it that makes for the best scene.”

Occasionally, someone has to wrangle in the fun on set to get the job done. “It takes me back to the bowling alley scenes, which is, I believe, my first day of filming,” shared Corey Reynolds, who plays Sheriff Mike Thompson. “I think we went three or four takes in before [Diector Robert Duncan McNeill] was, like, ‘Okay guys, do you know what? I think it's important that we at least get one that's as written, you know, maybe just one. Can we just get one? Once we have one that's on the page, we are good to go, but we should probably, for safety, let's get at least one that is what's written,’ because I think we just decided that ‘Oh, yeah, the script is just a suggestion.’ We just decided to go on our own little tangents there.”

For fans of the comics that inspired the series, the show likely already feels improvised. “It took off in its own direction early on in season 1, not that we don't still pay homage to the novels,” Chris Sheridan said about how closely they follow the source material. “We even look for different framing of some shots and some different shots from the graphic novels that we try to use in the show. That first graphic novel was about the murder of Sam Hodges, which is continuing into the second season, so that is still alive for us. There is an episode where that is, sort of, pulled from one of the graphic novels that we are doing this season where Harry and Asta go to New York in search of an alien, and that is directly and indirectly off of one of the graphic novels. That was one of my favorite comics of theirs that they did. I thought Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse did an incredible job with that one. As soon as I read it, I thought that would be a great training for her, Alan, and Sara to do. So, we worked that into the season.”

There’s more to explore on Earth for Harry in season 2 of Resident Alien, airing Wednesdays at 9/8c on SYFY.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed