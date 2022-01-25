Beyond the Berm: Yesterday’s Tomorrow Today at HoJo Anaheim

by | Jan 25, 2022 1:04 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

In 65-plus years of Disneyland history, there have been many attractions that have come and gone. And let’s be honest, some of them are more missed than others. Now, one of the more iconic hotels on Harbor Boulevard near the park is taking some inspiration from one of these attractions for a brand new suite experience.

Please note: Some of the photos included in this article were taken before HoJo's House of the Future suite was complete

Please note: Some of the photos included in this article were taken before HoJo's House of the Future suite was complete

In the annals of these remembered attractions, you’ll find the Adventure Thru Inner Space, the Main Train Through Nature’s Wonderland and so many others. One that is sure to bring a nostalgic smile to any Disneyland fan’s face though is Monsanto’s House of the Future.

Originally opened in 1957, the Monsanto House of the Future was a much needed addition to Tomorrowland at the new park. Guests would be able to head inside and see a full home built out of a new material that was destined to be the future of residential construction… plastic! Guests were able to go through the home, room by room, and see what 1957 grasped the future of living to be. After about a decade, the house closed its doors as it wasn’t so much a house of the future as the future was catching up to it. Today, the attraction is fondly remembered for its iconic look and appeal, especially as trends circle back to the same kind of aesthetic in modern, new ways. The attraction even inspired future exhibits and experiences, including House of the Future-style walk-throughs at Innoventions at Disneyland and EPCOT at Walt Disney World.

Now, in 2022, the House of the Future continues to inspire, though this time, beyond the berm (hey!) of Disneyland. The Howard Johnson Anaheim Hotel & Water Playground across Harbor Blvd. is introducing their newest suite experience this summer, based on the House of the Future. Appropriate, since the resort is within walking distance of the park (about 8 minutes or so), and (as the crow flies) is only a few hundred yards away from the original location of the House of the Future.

Known for their larger rooms that are roomy enough for a family of 5, the HoJo Anaheim is already a popular spot for Disneyland travelers. They already have a water playground, full of slides, water cannons, wading pools and hot tubs, as well as a newer garden pool that is more secluded and quiet, perfect for relaxing after the parks (or that other pool). All of this spread across 7 acres of grounds, offering a chance to pull back from the hustle and bustle of Disneyland and Harbor Blvd.

Now, with the addition of the new “House of the Retro Future” suite, the resort has only become MORE appealing to families and Disney fans. While other rooms include touches and art from attractions next door, this new suite is floor-to-ceiling immersion into the retro-futuristic aesthetic.

The suite includes 2 large beds in a spacious room, with views overlooking one of the resort pools. A separate living area also provides couches and chairs with a big picture window. Too quiet? Play some tunes on the vinyl record player beneath the flat-screen television hung upon the wall harkening back to the original bubble-style TV featured in the attraction. Hungry? Sit at the dining table just past the entryway to the suite and grab a bite  while still spending time with the family.

Plus, the resort designers went so far as to have special art created for the suite, including a recreation of a piece that once adorned the actual House of the Future at the park, masterfully replicated by artist Sam Carter.

Another piece the resort was excited to share was a piece done by the artist Shag, a southern California based illustrator, painter, and designer who has a very distinct style with vivid colors in his sharp renderings. Known to Disney fans for much of his work for the parks, including the Wonderground Gallery, HoJo Anaheim brought him over to do an exclusive piece for the new room. While Shag’s art is on display in the room, with there being only one House of the Retro Future suite on the property, only those staying in the room will be able to see the piece right? Wrong! Conveniently enough, all guests will be able to purchase their own print of the rendering while at the HoJo Anaheim in the gift shop.  

I’m sure at this point, you might be ready to head back to the retro future yourself. To kick off the opening of the new suite, you can enter for your chance to win a stay in the new suite at the official site here! The suite will be available for guests to book this summer.

To learn more about the original Monsanto House of the Future attraction at Disneyland Park, as well as later exhibits, be sure to check out Cole’s article here.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning

 

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed