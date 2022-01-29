Recap – D23 and Walt Disney Imagineering Celebrate 20 Years of Tokyo DisneySea with Special Virtual Event

by | Jan 29, 2022 6:05 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

D23 and Walt Disney Imagineering are celebrating the 20th anniversary of Tokyo DisneySea with a special virtual event featuring some of the remarkable people responsible for making the park what it is. The event, which is hosted by Leslie Iwerks, is available only to D23 members and is free for D23 Gold members.

The virtual event opens with a special welcome from Leslie Iwerks, who then moderates a panel with Emily “Emo” O’Brien (Portfolio Executive Producer), Daniel Jue (Portfolio Creative Executive), and Craig Russell (Project Integration Executive), some of the incredible people who helped create this amazing park. Together, they recall some of their experiences with the time leading up to the opening of the park and share their some of their thoughts on all the work that went into it.

“Having gone to Tokyo DisneySea as my first project out of college, I was just astounded by how much care and concern everyone on the jobsite put into what they were building,”  O’Brien said. “From every minor little detail to the largest concepts everyone just really wanted to do the absolute best they could do.”

They then take a look at the upcoming Fantasy Springs expansion, which will bring the worlds of Frozen, Tangled and Peter Pan to life. This is going to be a very different type of FantasyLand from what we’re used to seeing in other Disney parks.

“We’re doing it in a much more immersive way in than fantasyland at our castle parks,” Jue said. “You know, you don’t really go into the story of fantasyland until you get ont the ride, you know the peter pan ride of the snow white ride. Here, you walk into the story which I think is going to be fantastic”

The panel was also asked about Duffy and the importance of that character to this park. Jue provided some history on the character and also admitted that Duffy has become “a phenomenon that no one could have expected.” He explained that Tokyo DisneySea provides a place for guests to escape the pressure of their day-to-day lives and be who they want to be. And that means they can share their experience with their fluffy friend.

Of course, they couldn’t let this panel come to an end without getting into what we can expect to see in the future. Russell took charge of this question and gave an idea of what’s coming beyond even the upcoming Fantasy Springs expansion.

“We’re not done with it yet,” Russell said. “After this eighth port of call, there is still more land and there’s more than enough imagination. We are actually in fantastically productive conversations with Orientalland company’s leadership about master planning sort of the future of both parks over the broader, the longer horizon.”

Following the panel, we got some looks around the park as some of the creative team discusses some of its most famous attractions and all the work that went into creating them. Some of the highlights include Raging Spirits, Toy Story Mania, Soaring as well as others.

Finally, they give us a look at the construction on the Fantasy Springs project. More members of the creative team talk about their excitement for the upcoming expansion and highlight the new hotel that will come as part of it.

You can still check out this virtual event for yourself, from now until February 27th. You can find more information on the event here.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed