Season 2 of “The Game” Revival Ordered by Paramount+

A second season of the Paramount+ revival of The Game is coming in 2022.
What’s Happening:
- Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series announced at a TCA press conference that a second season has been ordered of The Game.
- A revival of the hit The CW/BET series, original show creator Mara Brock Akil teamed up with showrunner and writer Devon Greggory to revive the series, which offers a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football.
- The Game stars Wendy Raquel Robinson, Hosea Chanchez, Adriyan Rae, Vaughn Hebron, Analisa Velez, and Toby Sandeman.
- The series is produced by CBS Studios, Inphiniti Entertainment, Akil Productions and Grammnet NH Productions.
What They’re Saying:
- Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series: “With ample humor and heart, Devon Greggory reimagined an iconic series, brought back beloved legacy characters and introduced new fan favorites. As Tasha Mack says, ‘game recognizes game,’ and audiences continue to discover the series on Paramount+. We look forward to what Devon and his team have in store for us next season on and off the field.”
