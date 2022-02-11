“Barely Necessities” Presents Sensational Seven Merchandise Selections for February 8th

Welcome back for another edition of the “Sensational Seven” segment from Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show. This week, Rebekah’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs inspirations are gift ideas for the special someone in your life as I had just been shopping for my husband’s birthday.

Sensational Seven

Every week on Barely Necessities, Rebekah selects seven items loosely inspired by the unique personalities of the dwarfs. Some items will have obvious connections, others will require a bit of creativity and imagination but all of them will be fun. Ready? Let’s take a look at this week’s selections:

Sleepy

Cuddly Stitch includes a removable 2 1/2 pound weighted pouch. Many find weighted stuffies reduce anxiety enabling a more restful sleep.



Stitch Weighted Plush – Medium 14'' | shopDisney

Happy

Brighten the first moments of the day with these lounge pants featuring the smiling faces of Muppets’ favorites Fozzie Bear, Kermit, Animal, Beaker, Gonzo and more.

Bioworld Muppets All Over Print Sleep Pants

Grumpy

Is he among those who need a hot beverage to ward off or to face morning grumps? Send a sweet message with that morning drink in this 14 oz mug featuring Mickey & Minnie.

Disney Mickey and Minnie Mouse Mug

Dopey

The Pixar Ball has stolen our hearts without a word of dialogue. Now you can bring a smile with this beautiful blue sky background shirt dotted by the iconic Pixar ball. Remember when it “rolled” cross-country to celebrate the opening of Toy Story Land?

Pixar Ball KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve Shirt

Sneezy

Mickey Mouse Beverage and Cheese Tote | shopDisney

Bashful

If you prefer to showcase your love of Star Wars and your romance in a less obvious way consider this Aurebesh ring set from Enso. Matching silicone rings feature the famous exchange between Leia and Han Solo as he faced the Carbonite Chamber.

I Love You. I Know. Collectors Box | Star Wars Collection | Enso Rings

Doc

For this last pick, we’ve selected an item as reliable as Doc, the foundation of the 7 Dwarfs, a shaker bottle featuring Marvel legend Spider-Man.

BlenderBottle Marvel Radian Shaker Cup Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Wire Whisk

Honorable Mentions

This week we’re highlighting a couple of gift card designs celebrating love & romance. Fans can find these and other designs on shopDisney and purchase them at various amounts from $25-$500. A perfect way to help someone start their Happily Ever After, celebrate a birthday, anniversary or use to splurge during a Disney vacation!

In addition to the designs below ShopDisney also offers an e-gift card that will be sent within hours to any valid email address. Not a physical card like the designs below, please note it may take up to 24 hours to receive the e-gift card.

Frozen Love Disney Gift Card | shopDisney

Mickey and Minnie Mouse ''Be Mine'' Disney Gift Card | shopDisney

That’s it for this week’s Sensational Seven! For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on Twitter and Instagram and head on over to our merchandise round up which features all of the topics we covered on the show. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!