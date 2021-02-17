“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show Round Up for February 16th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 15 – February 9, 2021

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase. Additionally, we’ll be updating this article with some new items we love that debuted after our show aired, so check back often.

Our first stop is shopDisney for a peek at the new Ariel dress and Loungefly crossbody bag. Then we look at the Peter Pan Second Star collection that's already sold out! Next we discuss the Disney x Native shoe collection at Walt Disney World and shopDisney and also check out the Beauty and the Beast collection, cute Easter gifts, and Disney Parks loungewear for the whole family! We chat about Toy of the Year Awards where Star Wars and The Mandalorian came away with big wins, and finally, head to Marvel for a look at the Pietro Maximoff and Billy and Tommy Funko Pop! debuting next month.

Rebekah shares her Cinderella themed Sensational Seven picks and Bekah gives us the shopping list!

