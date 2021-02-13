Loungefly Debuts New Peter Pan Second Star Collection

Head off to Neverland with Loungefly’s Peter Pan Second Star Collection, now available on Loungefly.com. The collection has launched with a signature mini backpack and a zip-top wallet, and a spinning keychain, 4-piece pin set, and blind box pins that will follow later in the month.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Peter Pan Mini Backpack

Carry your essentials while travelling to Neverland with the Peter Pan Second Star Glow Mini Backpack. Peter Pan, Wendy, John, and Michael are soaring over London’s night sky. This backpack has glow in the dark accents and is the perfect accessory for Disney fans who are looking to keep one of their favorite youthful adventurers close.

The Peter Pan Second Star Glow Mini Backpack is made of vegan leather (polyurethane). Backpack has an adjustable shoulder straps, sturdy metal hardware, and features: print, debossed, and glow in the dark details. Take note of the coordinating design of the inside lining fabric.



Disney Peter Pan Second Star Glow Mini Backpack



Peter Pan Zip-Top Wallet

Carry your essentials while travelling to Neverland with the Peter Pan Second Star Flap Wallet. Peter Pan, Wendy, John, and Michael are soaring over London’s night sky. This wallet is the perfect accessory for Disney fans who are looking to keep one of their favorite youthful adventurers close.

The Peter Pan Second Star Flap Wallet is made of vegan leather (polyurethane). Wallet snaps closed, has a zipper pocket, and features: printed and debossed details. Take note of the coordinating design of the inside lining fabric.



Disney Peter Pan Second Star Flap Wallet



Peter Pan Spinning Keychain

This keychain, along with a 4-piece pin set, and a blindbox pin set, are due to be released later in the month.