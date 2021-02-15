New “WandaVision” MagicBand Available at Walt Disney World

Fans of the hist Disney+ original series WandaVision can pick up this new Marvel-inspired MagicBand when visiting Walt Disney World.
- The new MagicBand features a red band with Wanda and Vision in his human disguise on one side.
- The other side features a vintage television, fitting with the classic sitcom theme of the early episodes of the series.
- The new MagicBand also comes in a themed box, featuring Wanda and Vision in a flawed broadcast-looking image as well as another vintage television.
- We spotted the new WandaVision MagicBand in Magic Kingdom and it is now available for $34.99.
