New “WandaVision” MagicBand Available at Walt Disney World

Fans of the hist Disney+ original series WandaVision can pick up this new Marvel-inspired MagicBand when visiting Walt Disney World.

The new MagicBand features a red band with Wanda and Vision in his human disguise on one side.

The other side features a vintage television, fitting with the classic sitcom theme of the early episodes of the series.

The new MagicBand also comes in a themed box, featuring Wanda and Vision in a flawed broadcast-looking image as well as another vintage television.

We spotted the new WandaVision MagicBand in Magic Kingdom

More on WandaVision: