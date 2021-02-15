Who’s Coming By to Play? 9 Characters We Could Meet in “WandaVision”

by | Feb 15, 2021 6:04 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

WandaVision, the first original Marvel Cinematic Universe series on Disney+, has kept fans on their heels and wondering what is coming next. With this brand new reality, anything can happen, and that includes the potential introductions of several characters from Marvel Comics.

We’re six episodes into the series and we’ve already been introduced (or reintroduced?) to Pietro Maximoff as well as Tommy and Billy, Wanda and Vision’s twin boys. There have been a lot of easter eggs and potential angles set up for future appearances of more characters. Let’s take a look at some other Marvel Comics character who could show up in WandaVision.

Agatha Harkness

Wanda’s power is immeasurable and on her own, she has always struggled to contain it. She has had some help over the years from a witch named Agatha Harkness, who also has some big connections to Billy and Tommy. When Harkness discovered the true nature of Wanda’s children, she erased her memory of the twins. Wanda eventually confronted her former teacher and killed her. If Harkness shows up in the MCU, perhaps she will meet a better fate.

Abigail Brand

WandaVision has also seen the introduction of S.W.O.R.D., an agency dedicated to protecting Earth from extraterrestrial threats. We’ve met Director Tyler Hayward, who also may have some connections to another character, but the comics see a different S.W.O.R.D. director. Abigail Brand has been the longtime director of the agency in the comics and has ties to the X-Men and Captain Marvel. Given Hayward’s seemingly nefarious intentions, it seems likely we’ll be seeing a new director by the end of this season.

Wonder Man

The MCU is growing at a rapid rate these days and you can bet there will be some new heroes who haven’t been announced as of yet. Wanda has connections to Simon William, also known as Wonder Man, in the comics, having resurrected him while calling out for help. That seems to be the angle they’ve used for Pietro in this series so it’s seeming less and less likely Simon pops up, but there is still the fact that his image hung on the wall behind writer Jac Schaeffer in a featurette. Perhaps he was just the inspiration for the angle with Pietro, but there’s always a chance. It also might be more likely we see his brother in the series instead. Which brings us to…

Grim Reaper

Simon may have eventually become an Avenger but his brother Eric went in a different direction. Fans have been speculating about who the mysterious villain will be to pop up in this series and the Reaper is another option. His powers include the ability to communicate with the dead, which could explain some things that have happened. Plus, there’s another easter egg that hints at his presence. The introduction to episode two features a brief look at his helmet between the first and second floors of Wanda and Vision’s house.

Mephisto

The most popular choice for the mysterious villain in this series is the demon known as Mephisto. That aforementioned true nature of Wanda’s children is connected to Mephisto, in that they are actually pieces of his soul and eventually become absorbed back into the demon. It will be interesting to see if WandaVision takes such a dark turn. Mephisto is a major player in Marvel Comics and could be the same in the MCU. Plus, there have been plenty of hints at his presence, including Pietro referring to the twins as “demon spawn.”

Nightmare

Another popular choice for the villain is Nightmare, who is also rumored to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in which Wanda is also set to appear. Nightmare has immense power, including the ability to draw energy from peoples’ dreams. Interestingly, last week’s Halloween-theme episode featured a citizen in a Freddy Krueger/Jason Voorhees costume, the former of which has a similar power set to Nightmare. It could be nothing, but it could also be a nod to his eventual appearance.

Ultron

While there may be a big bad responsible for everything that’s happening inside the hex, there may just be one with plans in motion on the outside as well. Hayward and his aforementioned nefarious intentions might just have another face lurking in the shadows. Hayward seems to have been tracking Vision the whole time and is very eager to do whatever it takes to get him back. Who would most want to get Vision back but the being who created him. Ultron could be planning to spring his old plan back into motion and could be using Hayward to do so. Whether the director has been coerced into doing so or he is actually an LMD under Ultron control, there’s something more to Hayward’s intentions.

Reed Richards

Monica Rambeau has been talking about an aerospace engineer she knows who could help her with their unique predicament of trying to get back inside the hex. When you’re thinking of intelligent people in the Marvel universe, Reed Richards, the leader of the Fantastic Four, is one of the first to come to mind. This does seem like it would be a very big play for Marvel to have this iconic character make his MCU debut in this series, but it’s far from impossible. With a Fantastic Four movie on the horizon for the MCU, he’s going to have to pop up eventually.

Queen Veranke

Another popular theory for this aerospace engineer is the young skrull Monica met in Captain Marvel. It’s very possible the extraterrestrial stayed behind on Earth and assimilated with the human race. We know Talos and Soren did from the post-credit scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Interestingly, we never got the name of their daughter in her first appearance. She could just have some nefarious intention of her own. Veranke, the queen of the Skrulls in the comics, leads the alien race during the “Secret Invasion” storyline. Now that we know we’ll be seeing that story play out in a future Disney+ series, this is another character who should be on our radar.

You can watch WandaVision on Disney+ now and try to figure else who we might see in this series.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Soul
Mulan

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed