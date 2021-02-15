Who’s Coming By to Play? 9 Characters We Could Meet in “WandaVision”

WandaVision, the first original Marvel Cinematic Universe series on Disney+, has kept fans on their heels and wondering what is coming next. With this brand new reality, anything can happen, and that includes the potential introductions of several characters from Marvel Comics.

We’re six episodes into the series and we’ve already been introduced (or reintroduced?) to Pietro Maximoff as well as Tommy and Billy, Wanda and Vision’s twin boys. There have been a lot of easter eggs and potential angles set up for future appearances of more characters. Let’s take a look at some other Marvel Comics character who could show up in WandaVision.

Agatha Harkness

Wanda’s power is immeasurable and on her own, she has always struggled to contain it. She has had some help over the years from a witch named Agatha Harkness, who also has some big connections to Billy and Tommy. When Harkness discovered the true nature of Wanda’s children, she erased her memory of the twins. Wanda eventually confronted her former teacher and killed her. If Harkness shows up in the MCU, perhaps she will meet a better fate.

Abigail Brand

WandaVision has also seen the introduction of S.W.O.R.D., an agency dedicated to protecting Earth from extraterrestrial threats. We’ve met Director Tyler Hayward, who also may have some connections to another character, but the comics see a different S.W.O.R.D. director. Abigail Brand has been the longtime director of the agency in the comics and has ties to the X-Men and Captain Marvel. Given Hayward’s seemingly nefarious intentions, it seems likely we’ll be seeing a new director by the end of this season.

Wonder Man

The MCU is growing at a rapid rate these days and you can bet there will be some new heroes who haven’t been announced as of yet. Wanda has connections to Simon William, also known as Wonder Man, in the comics, having resurrected him while calling out for help. That seems to be the angle they’ve used for Pietro in this series so it’s seeming less and less likely Simon pops up, but there is still the fact that his image hung on the wall behind writer Jac Schaeffer in a featurette. Perhaps he was just the inspiration for the angle with Pietro, but there’s always a chance. It also might be more likely we see his brother in the series instead. Which brings us to…

Grim Reaper

Simon may have eventually become an Avenger but his brother Eric went in a different direction. Fans have been speculating about who the mysterious villain will be to pop up in this series and the Reaper is another option. His powers include the ability to communicate with the dead, which could explain some things that have happened. Plus, there’s another easter egg that hints at his presence. The introduction to episode two features a brief look at his helmet between the first and second floors of Wanda and Vision’s house.

Mephisto

The most popular choice for the mysterious villain in this series is the demon known as Mephisto. That aforementioned true nature of Wanda’s children is connected to Mephisto, in that they are actually pieces of his soul and eventually become absorbed back into the demon. It will be interesting to see if WandaVision takes such a dark turn. Mephisto is a major player in Marvel Comics and could be the same in the MCU. Plus, there have been plenty of hints at his presence, including Pietro referring to the twins as “demon spawn.”

Nightmare

Another popular choice for the villain is Nightmare, who is also rumored to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in which Wanda is also set to appear. Nightmare has immense power, including the ability to draw energy from peoples’ dreams. Interestingly, last week’s Halloween-theme episode featured a citizen in a Freddy Krueger/Jason Voorhees costume, the former of which has a similar power set to Nightmare. It could be nothing, but it could also be a nod to his eventual appearance.

Ultron

While there may be a big bad responsible for everything that’s happening inside the hex, there may just be one with plans in motion on the outside as well. Hayward and his aforementioned nefarious intentions might just have another face lurking in the shadows. Hayward seems to have been tracking Vision the whole time and is very eager to do whatever it takes to get him back. Who would most want to get Vision back but the being who created him. Ultron could be planning to spring his old plan back into motion and could be using Hayward to do so. Whether the director has been coerced into doing so or he is actually an LMD under Ultron control, there’s something more to Hayward’s intentions.

Reed Richards

Monica Rambeau has been talking about an aerospace engineer she knows who could help her with their unique predicament of trying to get back inside the hex. When you’re thinking of intelligent people in the Marvel universe, Reed Richards, the leader of the Fantastic Four, is one of the first to come to mind. This does seem like it would be a very big play for Marvel to have this iconic character make his MCU debut in this series, but it’s far from impossible. With a Fantastic Four movie on the horizon for the MCU, he’s going to have to pop up eventually.

Queen Veranke

Another popular theory for this aerospace engineer is the young skrull Monica met in Captain Marvel. It’s very possible the extraterrestrial stayed behind on Earth and assimilated with the human race. We know Talos and Soren did from the post-credit scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Interestingly, we never got the name of their daughter in her first appearance. She could just have some nefarious intention of her own. Veranke, the queen of the Skrulls in the comics, leads the alien race during the “Secret Invasion” storyline. Now that we know we’ll be seeing that story play out in a future Disney+ series, this is another character who should be on our radar.

You can watch WandaVision on Disney+ now and try to figure else who we might see in this series.

