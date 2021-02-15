Marvel Must Haves Week 5 Round Up “WandaVision” Episode 6

Welcome back for another edition of Marvel Must Haves. This is the third week of a year-long merchandise campaign, and Marvel is continuing its focus on WandaVision. Today we have some releases themed to episode six “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!” which is streaming exclusive on Disney+.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

New to everything WandaVision, or just want to hear what we think? Check out Mack’s recap for Episode 6.

Episode 6 – All-New Halloween Spooktacular!

We got our first (and probably only) holiday episode of WandaVision! Uncle Pietro is here to hang out for a bit and everyone dresses in fun costumes. Vision goes off to patrol on his own and finds Agnes stuck near the border of the Hex…

Coming Soon

Pietro Maximoff and Billy and Tommy have been turned into Funko Pop! figures! Fans will have to wait a little while to bring these home, but they’re on their way and will be available in March. The Pietro Pop! is exclusive to Funko and Billy and Tommy 2-pack is a Funko Limited Edition Emerald City Comic Con Exclusive. The twins' figures are also bobble heads.

Other items featured this week include Wanda and Vision FiGPiN. All four pins are limited to 1000 pieces and are available for pre-order now with an estimated ship date of late March 2021.

Loungefly Zip Wallet and Mini Backpack

Available Now

More WandaVision:

Catch up all that’s happening in the series with Mack’s weekly episode recaps, our Zzzax of Life podcast, or join us each week for a livestream discussion during Marvel Mondays.