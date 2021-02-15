Zzzax of Life – Episode 5: WandaVision “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!” and Marvel Mt. Rushmore

Zzzax of Life – A Marvel Podcast from Laughing Place #5: WandaVision “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!” and Marvel Mt. Rushmore

Date: February 15, 2021

Listen

Topics

Mack and Kyle discuss some more Marvel news, including the new Behind the Mask documentary to Disney+ and take a deep dive into the fifth episode of WandaVision. Finally, Bekah joins in as the crew drafts their Marvel Mt. Rushmore.