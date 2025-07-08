Zzzax of Life - A Marvel Podcast from Laughing Place #90: Ironheart and [You Know Who]

Date: July 8th, 2025 (Recorded July 3rd, 2025)

Listen

Zzzax of Life - A Marvel Podcast from Laughing Place #90: Ironheart and [You Know Who]

Zzzax of Life - A Marvel Podcast from Laughing Place #90: Ironheart and [You Know Who]

Zzzax of Life – Episode 89: Agatha All Along and a Wizard of Oz Recast 1:17:24

Zzzax of Life – Episode 88: Deadpool and Wolverine and San Diego Comic-Con 2024 1:16:53

Zzzax of Life – Episode 87: X-Men ’97 Finale and Marvel Characters as Inside Out Emotions 1:23:38

Zzzax of Life – Episode 86: X-Men ’97 Episodes 6-8 and Kyle Predicts the Finale 1:20:34

Zzzax of Life – Episode 85: X-Men ’97 and the Most Memorable Quotes 1:06:43

Zzzax of Life – Episode 84: X-Men ’97 Premiere and the Best X-Men 1:24:46

Zzzax of Life – Episode 83: The Fan-Cast-Ic Four and the Best Marvel Casting Choices 1:02:54

Zzzax of Life – Episode 82: Echo and the Most Heartbreaking Marvel Moments 1:04:16

Zzzax of Life – Episode 81: What If We Ranked the Season 2 Episodes? 1:16:45

Zzzax of Life – Episode 80: Loki – “Glorious Purpose” and “The Marvels” 1:17:35

Zzzax of Life – Episode 79: Loki – “Science/Fiction” and Characters Stuck in an Elevator 1:04:54

Zzzax of Life – Episode 78: Loki – “The Heart of the TVA” and a Horror Movie Recast 1:10:43

Zzzax of Life – Episode 77: Loki – “1893” and a Live-Action Disney Avengers 1:05:04

Zzzax of Life 0:59:15

Zzzax of Life – Episode 76: Loki Season 2, Episodes 1 and 2 0:59:15

Zzzax of Life – Episode 75: Secret Invasion Episodes 5 and 6 and San Diego Comic-Con 2023 1:18:50

Zzzax of Life 1:13:03

Zzzax of Life – Episode 74: Secret Invasion – “Beloved” and an X-Men Fancast 1:13:03

Zzzax of Life – Episode 73: Secret Invasion – “Betrayed” and Marvel Podcast Partners 1:03:39

Zzzax of Life – Episode 72: Secret Invasion and a 4th of July Movie Recast 1:16:45

Zzzax of Life – Episode 71: Secret Invasion – “Resurrection” and Most Memorable MCU Character Deaths 1:08:22

Zzzax of Life – Episode 70: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and the Best Marvel Sequels 1:11:11

Zzzax of Life – Episode 69: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and New Guardians Teams 1:14:00

Zzzax of Life 1:09:58

Zzzax of Life – Episode 68: Secret Invasion Trailer and Pixar Avengers 1:09:58

Zzzax of Life – Episode 65: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and an MCU Mt. Rushmore 1:08:08

Zzzax of Life – Episode 67: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and a Christmas Movie Recast 1:14:30

Zzzax of Life – Episode 66: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and an MCU Concert 1:12:27

Zzzax of Life – Episode 64: Werewolf by Night and the Best Marvel Costumes 1:16:39

Zzzax of Life – Episode 63: She-Hulk – “Whose Show is This?” and Disney Animated Avengers 1:04:10

Zzzax of Life – Episode 62: She-Hulk – “Ribbit and Rip It” and Songs Sung in the MCU 1:22:07

Zzzax of Life – Episode 61: She-Hulk – “The Retreat” and Non-MCU Actors to Reprise Their Roles 1:08:16

Zzzax of Life – Episode 60: She-Hulk – “Just Jen” and Characters Who Need Legal Help 0:53:42

Zzzax of Life – Episode 59: She-Hulk Episodes 4 and 5 and D23 Expo Recap 1:05:41

Zzzax of Life – Episode 58: She-Hulk – “The People vs. Emil Blonsky” and the Best MCU Sidekicks 0:47:51

Zzzax of Life – Episode 57: She-Hulk – “Superhuman Law” and the Best MCU Stan Lee Cameos 0:59:42

Zzzax of Life – Episode 56: She-Hulk – “A Normal Amount of Rage” and a Fantastic 4 Fancast 0:59:27

Zzzax of Life – Episode 55: Thor: Love and Thunder and the Funniest MCU Movies 1:07:18

Zzzax of Life – Episode 54: The Making of Multiverse of Madness and the Best Animated Series 1:09:30

Zzzax of Life – Episode 53: San Diego Comic-Con Recap Extravaganza! 1:16:52

Zzzax of Life – Episode 52: Ms. Marvel – “No Normal” and the Best Marvel Live-Action Series 1:16:05

Zzzax of Life – Episode 51: Ms. Marvel – “Time and Time Again” and the Best Marvel Soundtracks/Scores 0:59:39

Zzzax of Life – Episode 50: Ms. Marvel – “Seeing Red” and Marvel Dining Concepts 1:02:11

Zzzax of Life – Episode 49: Ms. Marvel – “Destined” and Marvel Hockey Teams 1:06:33

Zzzax of Life – Episode 48: Ms. Marvel – “Crushed” and the Best Marvel Dads 1:13:34

Zzzax of Life – Episode 47: Ms. Marvel – “Generation Why” and the Future of the MCU 1:17:58

Zzzax of Life – Episode 46: The Making of Moon Knight and Marvel Teachers 1:03:58

Zzzax of Life – Episode 45: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the Most Memorable MCU Scenes 1:37:07

Zzzax of Life – Episode 44: Moon Knight – “Gods and Monsters” and Star Wars Character for the MCU 1:13:52

Zzzax of Life – Episode 43: Moon Knight – “Asylum” and the Best Marvel Moms 1:06:15

Zzzax of Life – Episode 42: Moon Knight – “The Tomb” and the Best MCU Twists 1:26:50

Zzzax of Life – Episode 41: Moon Knight – “The Friendly Type” and the Coolest Marvel Props 1:08:25

Zzzax of Life – Episode 40: Moon Knight – “Summon the Suit” and Best Avengers Campus Characters 1:09:53

Zzzax of Life – Episode 39: Moon Knight – “The Goldfish Problem” and an Academy Awards Draft 1:05:33

Zzzax of Life – Episode 38: The Making of Hawkeye and Eternals and a Non-Marvel Character Battle Royale 1:16:23

Zzzax of Life – Episode 37: Spider-Man: No Way Home and Actors We Want in the MCU 1:29:53

Zzzax of Life – Episode 36: Hawkeye – “So This is Christmas?” and the Best Marvel Moments of 2021 1:09:31

Zzzax of Life – Episode 35: Hawkeye – “Ronin” and Characters to Replace Santa 1:02:46

Zzzax of Life – Episode 34: Hawkeye – “Partners, Am I Right?” and the Best “Purple” Characters 1:13:17

Zzzax of Life – Episode 33: Hawkeye – “Echoes” and the Best Marvel Pets 1:00:50

Zzzax of Life – Episode 32: Hawkeye (“Never Meet Your Heroes” and “Hide and Seek”) and Marvel Thanksgiving Guests 1:07:53

Zzzax of Life – Episode 31: Eternals and the Best Marvel Teams 1:23:48

Zzzax of Life – Episode 30: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings + Drafting Every MCU Film (Except One) 1:09:18

Zzzax of Life – Episode 29: What If the Watcher Broke His Oath and Scariest Marvel Characters 1:01:13

Zzzax of Life – Episode 28: What If Ultron Won and Marvel Character Mash-Ups 0:57:31

Zzzax of Life – Episode 27: What If Thor Was an Only Child and Coolest Marvel Weapons 0:46:08

Zzzax of Life – Episode 26: What If Killmonger Saved Tony and Characters We Want to Come Back 0:59:19

Zzzax of Life – Episode 25: What If…Zombies!? and Characters to Help Survive the Zombie Apocalypse 0:51:37

Zzzax of Life – Episode 24: Marvel’s What If and Non-Powered Characters on Your Side in a Fight 0:56:13

Zzzax of Life – Episode 23: MEGA EPISODE – Marvel’s What If…? and Projects We’re Most Looking Forward To 1:07:57

Zzzax of Life – Episode 22: What If Captain Carter Were the First Avenger and Other What If Scenarios 0:55:30

Zzzax of Life – Episode 21: Black Widow and MCU Characters Who Deserve a Solo Film 1:09:03

Zzzax of Life – Episode 20: Loki “For All Time. Always.” and Characters We Most Want to See Join the MCU 1:08:05

Zzzax of Life – Episode 19: Loki “Journey into Mystery” and Escape Room Teams 1:06:32

Zzzax of Life – Episode 18: Loki “The Nexus Event“ and 4th of July BBQ Guests 0:52:28

Zzzax of Life – Episode 17: Loki – “Lamentis” and Disney Vacation Buddies 0:48:57

Zzzax of Life – Episode 16: Loki – “The Variant” and Moments in History with Marvel 1:05:40

Zzzax of Life – Episode 15: Loki – “Glorious Purpose” and Yearbook Superlatives 1:00:51

Zzzax of Life – Episode 14: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier “One World, One People” and Muppets to Stop Thanos 1:19:22

Zzzax of Life – Episode 13: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier “Truth” and Best Non-MCU Marvel Movies 1:01:42

Zzzax of Life – Episode 12: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier “The Whole World is Watching“ and New Marvel Experiences in Disney Parks 1:08:43

Zzzax of Life – Episode 11: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier “Power Broker” and Characters to Stop Godzilla 0:59:38

Zzzax of Life – Episode 10: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier “The Star-Spangled Man” and Funniest MCU Scenes 1:06:47

Zzzax of Life – Episode 9: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier “New World Order” and Marvel Basketball Teams 0:59:33

Zzzax of Life – Episode 8: WandaVision “The Series Finale” and Marvel Spring Break Crews 1:21:30

Zzzax of Life – Episode 7: WandaVision “Previously On” and Green Marvel Characters 1:02:01

Zzzax of Life – Episode 6: WandaVision “Breaking the Fourth Wall” and Marvel Roommates 1:01:47

Zzzax of Life – Episode 5: WandaVision “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!” and Marvel Mt. Rushmore 0:59:03

Zzzax of Life – Episode 4: WandaVision “On a Very Special Episode…” and Best Marvel Couples 1:05:15

Zzzax of Life – Episode 3: WandaVision “We Interrupt This Program” and Marvel Football Teams 0:53:22

Zzzax of Life – Episode 2: WandaVision “Now In Color” and Best Sibling Duos 0:48:57