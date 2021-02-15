Pietro Maximoff Pop! Figure Coming Exclusively to Funko This March

Well WandaVision fans, you wanted more Pop! figures and Funko is delivering! An exclusive Pietro Maximoff vinyl themed to the Disney+ series is making its way to Funko next month.
What’s Happening:
- Funko has announced their exclusive “Pietro Maximoff” Pop! figure will be debuting this March.
- This morning on Twitter, Funko revealed a picture of the character as seen on the most recent episode Disney+ series WandaVision titled “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”
Coming in March: Pop! Marvel: Marvel Studios' – WandaVision – "Pietro Maximoff" (Funko exclusive)! Shop currently available Marvel Studios' WandaVision on Funko! https://t.co/TG3lr3Tkpo #Funko #FunkoPop #Marvel #WandaVision #Wanda #Vision #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/DiUfi7zTO3
— Funko (@OriginalFunko) February 15, 2021
- Pietro is dressed in a Quicksilver costume that resembles his original comic look: a long sleeve light blue shirt complete with a silver lightning pattern across his chest.
- As for the elements original to the series, Pietro is holding a can of shaving cream and a water balloon that he and Tommy were going to use for a prank.
- Pricing and actual release date for this figure have not been revealed just yet, but fans will be able to shop for the collectible exclusively at Funko this March.
- And just for fun, fans on twitter are wondering why Funko tweeted Pietro’s name in quotation marks. Could it be because this Pietro is from the X-Men films produced by Fox and not the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Or is it that the character has another secret we’ve yet to learn?
More WandaVision Funko Pop!
- Even though fans will have to wait a bit to bring home the Pietro Maximoff Funko, they can shop some other great collectibles from the series including the Halloween Wanda and 70s Wanda and 50s Vision.
Everything WandVision:
