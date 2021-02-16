We’re Flipping Our Fins for this New Ariel Fit and Flare Dress on shopDisney

If you’ve dreamed of living the mermaid life, shopDisney has got a treat for you! This week the site debuted a new Disney Parks Dress Shop style inspired by our girl Ariel, and wow is this cute! The form fitting dress features a flare skirt at the calf so you can practice “flipping your fins” while “jumping, dancing.”

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Flare Dress

“Our Ariel-inspired dress with flared hem is simply to dive for! A dinglehopper and seashell pattern, plus bubble trim around the surplice neckline and embroidered details make this deep-sea treasure a fin-tastic choice for any occasion.”

Crossbody Bag

The quilted exterior and metal seashell rivets will make this faux leather crossbody bag by Loungefly a permanent part of your world. A seashell accent on the foldover flap, adjustable strap and top carry handle make this undersea chic an essential accessory.