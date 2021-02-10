Magical Souvenir Drinkware Spotted at Walt Disney World

We’re back with another shopping update from Walt Disney World and this time we’re checking out some of the drinkware offerings at EPCOT. On a recent visit to the park, our reporter Jeremiah came across these cups and mugs that feature Mickey Mouse balloons, the Resort logo, and even the iconic parks.

Mickey Mouse Balloon Tumbler – $22.99

One of our favorite souvenirs available to guests are colorful Mickey Mouse balloons. This clear tumbler has several balloons “floating” along the outside of the cup along with the original Walt Disney World logo, but the real winner here is the balloon clip attached to the straw.

Disneyland fans! You can find this design on shopDisney.

Mickey Mouse Balloon Travel Mug – $22.99

If you prefer hot beverages over cold, there’s also a stainless steel white travel mug with pink lid that features the same balloon design and logo.

Are you a fan of the other resort? The Disneyland version is available on shopDisney!

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Heart Handle Mug – $14.99

What better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than with Disney’s first couple? The lovable duo are looking quite happy on this cute red mug that features a heart shaped cutout near the handle. You’ll also notice that Mickey and Minnie are styled after their early appearance as Minnie is wearing her classic and flower.

The mug is currently sold out on shopDisney, but there’s an option to add it to the wish list which suggests it might come back in stock.

Cinderella Castle Starbucks Mug with Straw – $29.99

Sip your favorite beverage in style with this sleek Starbucks cup and straw. The white mug features the Starbucks logo on one side, and a geometric design Cinderella Castle and the Walt Disney World on the other. It also comes with a bright blue lid and matching straw.

Starbucks Disney Parks Tumblers – $24.99

First up, is this rather cheerful offering that captures all the magic of a Disney visit in playful colors. Each park is represented by name, icon, and even some favorite attractions. The front of the cup has the Starbucks logo and stars and fireworks

This might be our favorite one yet! At first glance it looks just like a “cold drink” cup one would find at Starbucks (complete with green straw), but when you look again you’ll see it has icons of all four Walt Disney World parks!

For Magic Kingdom there’s “it’s a small world,” Dumbo, Haunted Mansion, Mad Tea Party, Dole Whip and more!

EPCOT includes the monorail, World Showcase, Mission: SPACE, The Land Pavilion and of course Figment.

Hollywood Studios is represented by Tower of Terror, Toy Story Land, Fantasmic!, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and more.

Finally, Animal Kingdom has Kilimanjaro Safaris, Maharajah Jungle Trek, DINOSAUR, and Festival of the Lion King.