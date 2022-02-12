The Global Games Take The Ice In The Latest Episode of “The Ghost and Molly McGee”

The Ghost and Molly McGee has returned after their mid-season hiatus and gave us a perfectly timed “Global Games” figure skating story, and keeps the winter fun going in the second half of the episode.

The Ice Princess

It’s time for the Global Games, which happen every four years, and the McGees are out to get supplies for endless viewings of the competitions. It’s a different story (quite literally) as they go into the grocery store and see the townspeople going crazy getting supplies. You see, every four years when the global games hits, so does the curse of the Ice Princess, which is a deep freeze megastorm that the town is prepping for.

Thanks to our friend from the ghost realm, Scratch, we learn that this isn’t just a myth. Sonia Davis was a championship ice skater from Brighton, who competed in the Global Games, going for the gold when she fell on her last triple axle, destroying her career (and her left skate). Now, every time the Global Games occur, she haunts Brighton pond and causes a huge storm that shuts down the entire city.

For some reason, Pete seems to really sympathize with her plight and completely understands why someone like Sonia would do what she is doing. The family all heads out to the pond to find Ms. Davis, and shows that they are good to ghosts which is great and all, but she is on her ice while she seems to be preparing for this year’s big routine.

Sonia monologs and shares her story, and says it's even tougher to nail her routine since she’s out here alone on the ice. Of course, that prompts Molly to jump in and skate alongside her as a pair. Turns out, Molly isn’t that great though, which will never help Sonia win the gold. Note: There is no actual gold medal for a ghostly haunt on the Brighton Pond. Molly’s Mom approaches Pete and suggests it's time for him to come out of retirement. What? Yeah, Pete used to be a figure skater before he had his own devastating moment while competing. Though he never made it to the Global Games, Sonia recognizes the talent and considers him a worthy partner. However, if he lets her embarrass herself again, she promises to bury the town of Brighton under ice…. FOREVER.

Pete, feeling the pressure, drowns his sorrows in cocoa, and gets ready to skate with the Ice Princess. This episode’s musical number hits at this moment while the pair skates together before a record scratch hits and Pete snaps his ankle and falls during the triple axle yet again.

Just when the family thinks all is lost and prepares for the deep freeze, Sonia reveals that she had so much fun, realizing it wasn’t the medal she lost, it was her love of the sport. Thanking Pete, she fades away into the distance, and Brighton is spared of the megastorm.

Ready, Set, Snow

Despite the earlier part of the episode, there is still a winter storm on the way to Brighton and it has been declared a snow day! Perfect, since Molly has a complete list of Snow Day activities for her and her friends. By the time Libby gets to their house, she is frozen and would just like to stay inside and participate in the tradition of Hygge, staying warm by the fire and snuggling under blankets with Cocoa.

Scratch sides with Libby and doesn’t want to go outside either, throwing off Molly’s plans and majority rules voting system for the day’s activities. Molly retreats to her room and thinks of how she can get the votes back in her favor. Summoning everyone’s favorite character, Geoff (yes, that’s sarcasm), the vote is now tied, and Molly reverts to her friendship bylaws which state that whoever is wearing the most colors gets to break a tie. While she’s explaining though, Geoff has now discovered the blankets and cocoa and isn’t willing to go outside either.

Molly then rounds up her family, 4 vs. 3 to go outside but Sharon is allured by Hygge and the warm fire while Pete is tempted by the s’mores. Giving up, Molly goes outside to play with Daryl and his friends, only to discover a frozen Daryl on the porch who also is enjoying the fireside time with everyone else.

Molly goes outside alone to perform her song and have a bit of her own breakdown at the same time while she completes her snow day checklist alone or with the snowman versions of Scratch and Libby. Freezing, she peeks in the window and sees everyone inside warm and relaxed. Outside staring at her snow friends, Snow Scratch seemingly comes to life and drops some knowledge on Molly saying that as a friend, she can’t always be the boss and should listen to what her friends want as well. Molly, convinced that this was only a subconscious thought being realized, goes inside to apologize to everyone, while we see Scratch fly out of the snowman and call himself a great friend.

Sometimes I have to remember the key demo for a show like The Ghost and Molly McGee. In a strange way, I felt bad for Sonia the Ice Princess and wanted to see more of a friendship between her and Pete now that she has rediscovered her love for the sport. It seems any new ghost we meet (besides Geoff) typically comes and goes for the one episode right as we’re introduced. However, this is the first season of the series so perhaps we’ll see more in the future, and another adventure with Sonia and Pete would be a welcome one.

The Ghost and Molly McGee is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW App.