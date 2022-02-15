Funko Games Announces 2022 Disney Slate Including “Big Thunder Mountain Railroad,” “A Goofy Movie,” and More!

by | Feb 15, 2022 8:07 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Funko Games just announced a slate of exciting Disney games coming this year, including two new Walt Disney World games from Magic Kingdom park and a whole lot more!

(Funko Games/Disney)

(Funko Games/Disney)

What’s Happening:

  • There’s something for every Disney fan with Funko Games’ slate of Disney games coming this year.
  • Among the just-announced titles are two Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary games, one based on the classic attraction Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and another that lets you spend a day in the park, called Disney Happiest Day: Magic Kingdom Park Edition.
  • Classic animated films also come to life in a brand-new way, including board games based on A Goofy Movie and “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” segment from The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad.
  • There’s even fun in store for Marvel and Star Wars fans with two themed additions to the Something Wild! franchise.
  • And royalty of all ages will delight in a Disney Princess version of the popular game Party Pattern.
  • More details about each game can be found below.

 Disney Happiest Day Game – Magic Kingdom Park Edition

(Funko Games/Disney)

(Funko Games/Disney)

  • “It’s a delightful game of sharing and discovery! Visit exciting attractions, meet cherished characters, and experience magical moments throughout Magic Kingdom Park. Along the way, you’ll share your favorite ways to spend the day. When Tinker Bell reaches the top of the castle, the game board magically transforms from day to night! It’s an enchanting adventure every time you play!”
  • MSRP: $24.99, Ages 5+, 2-6 Players, Available Spring 2022

Disney Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Game

(Funko Games/Disney)

(Funko Games/Disney)

  • “This here is the wildest game in the wilderness! Step off the stagecoach and into the cursed mining town of Tumbleweed. Will you find fortune mining the mysterious mountain, or awaken its many dangers? Discover gold-filled veins, grow your mining operations with new equipment, and invest in the town’s businesses. With the right strategy and a dash of good ol’ fashioned luck, you may strike it rich!”
  • MSRP: $29.99, Ages 9+, 2-4 Players, Available Spring 2022

Disney A Goofy Movie Game

(Funko Games/Disney)

(Funko Games/Disney)

  • “Global superstar Powerline is back on tour! Join Max and his friends as they hit the road in this adventure-filled race to the concert! Make your way across the map, collecting fun memories for your scrapbook. Then hurry to score the best seats by the time Powerline hits the stage! Play cards to collect memories and travel to new locations! Roll the die to see if Powerline reaches L.A. or Goofy takes you on a wacky detour! Make the most memories and score the best seats at the concert to win!”
  • MSRP: $23.99, Ages 7+, 2-4 Players, Available Spring 2022

Disney Return of the Headless Horseman Game

(Funko Games/Disney)

(Funko Games/Disney)

  • “After midnight in Sleepy Hollow, the town comes to life with spooky sounds and creepy creatures! Ichabod is frightened and needs your help! Work together to get him to the covered bridge before the Headless Horseman heads him off! It’s a family game of frightful fun!”
  • MSRP: $19.99, Ages 6+, 2-4 Players, Available Spring 2022

Something Wild! Marvel – Spider-Man

(Funko Games/Marvel)

(Funko Games/Marvel)

  • “Something Wild! Marvel is a fast-paced, light card game for the whole family, featuring an exclusive collectible Spider-Man Pop! game mover, as well as your favorite characters from around the Marvel Spider-Verse. Combine Character Cards in sets and runs to score points. Use Power Cards to add a fun twist to the classic card gameplay.”
  • MSRP: $8.99, Ages 6+, 2-4 Players, Available Summer 2022

 

Something Wild! Star Wars – Boba Fett

(Funko Games/Lucasfilm)

(Funko Games/Lucasfilm)

  • “Something Wild! Star Wars is a fast-paced, light card game for the whole family, featuring a collectible Boba Fett mini Pop!, as well as your favorite characters from the classic Star Wars story. Power Cards add a fun twist to this new-classic, set-making card game. Combine multiple games to add more character cards, more Pop! figures, and more powers to your game!”
  • MSRP: $8.99, Ages 6+, 2-4 Players, Available Fall 2022

Disney Princess Pattern Party Game

(Funko Games/Disney)

(Funko Games/Disney)

  • “Go for a spin with five of your favorite Disney Princess characters! Spin and match the character, color, shape, or pattern. Each player gets their own spinner and whenever someone spins “SWAP!” you all switch spinners. Match the four squares on your goal card to win!  Spin, match, and join the party!”
  • MSRP: $15.99, Ages 3+, 2-4 Players, Spring 2022
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed