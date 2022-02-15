Funko Games Announces 2022 Disney Slate Including “Big Thunder Mountain Railroad,” “A Goofy Movie,” and More!

Funko Games just announced a slate of exciting Disney games coming this year, including two new Walt Disney World games from Magic Kingdom park and a whole lot more!

What’s Happening:

There’s something for every Disney fan with Funko Games’ slate of Disney games coming this year.

Among the just-announced titles are two Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary games, one based on the classic attraction Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and another that lets you spend a day in the park, called Disney Happiest Day: Magic Kingdom Park Edition .

and another that lets you spend a day in the park, called . Classic animated films also come to life in a brand-new way, including board games based on A Goofy Movie and “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” segment from The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad .

and “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” segment from . There’s even fun in store for Marvel Star Wars Something Wild! franchise.

franchise. And royalty of all ages will delight in a Disney Princess version of the popular game Party Pattern .

. More details about each game can be found below.

Disney Happiest Day Game – Magic Kingdom Park Edition

“It’s a delightful game of sharing and discovery! Visit exciting attractions, meet cherished characters, and experience magical moments throughout Magic Kingdom Park. Along the way, you’ll share your favorite ways to spend the day. When Tinker Bell reaches the top of the castle, the game board magically transforms from day to night! It’s an enchanting adventure every time you play!”

MSRP: $24.99, Ages 5+, 2-6 Players, Available Spring 2022

Disney Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Game

“This here is the wildest game in the wilderness! Step off the stagecoach and into the cursed mining town of Tumbleweed. Will you find fortune mining the mysterious mountain, or awaken its many dangers? Discover gold-filled veins, grow your mining operations with new equipment, and invest in the town’s businesses. With the right strategy and a dash of good ol’ fashioned luck, you may strike it rich!”

MSRP: $29.99, Ages 9+, 2-4 Players, Available Spring 2022

Disney A Goofy Movie Game

“Global superstar Powerline is back on tour! Join Max and his friends as they hit the road in this adventure-filled race to the concert! Make your way across the map, collecting fun memories for your scrapbook. Then hurry to score the best seats by the time Powerline hits the stage! Play cards to collect memories and travel to new locations! Roll the die to see if Powerline reaches L.A. or Goofy takes you on a wacky detour! Make the most memories and score the best seats at the concert to win!”

MSRP: $23.99, Ages 7+, 2-4 Players, Available Spring 2022

Disney Return of the Headless Horseman Game

“After midnight in Sleepy Hollow, the town comes to life with spooky sounds and creepy creatures! Ichabod is frightened and needs your help! Work together to get him to the covered bridge before the Headless Horseman heads him off! It’s a family game of frightful fun!”

MSRP: $19.99, Ages 6+, 2-4 Players, Available Spring 2022

Something Wild! Marvel – Spider-Man

“Something Wild! Marvel is a fast-paced, light card game for the whole family, featuring an exclusive collectible Spider-Man Pop! game mover, as well as your favorite characters from around the Marvel Spider-Verse. Combine Character Cards in sets and runs to score points. Use Power Cards to add a fun twist to the classic card gameplay.”

MSRP: $8.99, Ages 6+, 2-4 Players, Available Summer 2022

Something Wild! Star Wars – Boba Fett

“Something Wild! Star Wars is a fast-paced, light card game for the whole family, featuring a collectible Boba Fett mini Pop!, as well as your favorite characters from the classic Star Wars story. Power Cards add a fun twist to this new-classic, set-making card game. Combine multiple games to add more character cards, more Pop! figures, and more powers to your game!”

MSRP: $8.99, Ages 6+, 2-4 Players, Available Fall 2022

Disney Princess Pattern Party Game