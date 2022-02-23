Disney+ Watch Guide: February 23rd – March 1st

It’s a proud week on Disney+ with the double-episode premiere of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder and the addition of the summer blockbuster Free Guy. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, February 23rd

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – “New Kids on the Block” and “Bad Influence(r)”

Penny Proud is back and in middle school, navigating new challenges in a reboot of the popular animated series.

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, February 23rd

Free Guy

Ryan Reynolds stars in this 20th Century Studios blockbuster comedy about a video game NPC who becomes self-aware.

Puppy Dog Pals

The first 7 episodes of the brand-new fifth season are now streaming.

Secrets Of The Zoo: Tampa

The first season of Nat Geo WILD’s docuseries about the caretakers at ZooTampa at Lowry Park joins season 2 on Disney+.

New on Disney+ – Friday, February 25th

Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight!

The Avengers take on Loki in this holiday special.

Library Highlights

20th Anniversary – Cinderella II: Dreams Come True

Originally planned as a TV series, three new stories set after the events of Cinderella were released as a package feature on February 26th, 2002.

10th Anniversary – Lab Rats

Disney XD’s popular series about super-powered teens premiered on February 27th, 2012, running for 4 seasons and producing a spin-off.

Black History Month – Celebrate Black Stories

Movies

TV Shows

