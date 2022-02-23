Disney+ Watch Guide: February 23rd – March 1st

It’s a proud week on Disney+ with the double-episode premiere of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder and the addition of the summer blockbuster Free Guy. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.
New Exclusives – Wednesday, February 23rd
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – “New Kids on the Block” and “Bad Influence(r)”
Penny Proud is back and in middle school, navigating new challenges in a reboot of the popular animated series.
New on Disney+ – Wednesday, February 23rd
Ryan Reynolds stars in this 20th Century Studios blockbuster comedy about a video game NPC who becomes self-aware.
The first 7 episodes of the brand-new fifth season are now streaming.
The first season of Nat Geo WILD’s docuseries about the caretakers at ZooTampa at Lowry Park joins season 2 on Disney+.
New on Disney+ – Friday, February 25th
Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight!
The Avengers take on Loki in this holiday special.
Library Highlights
20th Anniversary – Cinderella II: Dreams Come True
Originally planned as a TV series, three new stories set after the events of Cinderella were released as a package feature on February 26th, 2002.
10th Anniversary – Lab Rats
Disney XD’s popular series about super-powered teens premiered on February 27th, 2012, running for 4 seasons and producing a spin-off.
Black History Month – Celebrate Black Stories
Movies
- Black is King
- Black Panther
- Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship
- The Color of Friendship
- Cool Runnings
- Deion’s Double Play
- Hidden Figures
- Hounded
- How to Build a Better Boy
- Jump In!
- Like Mike
- Like Mike 2
- Marvel Rising: Heart of Iron
- Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri
- The Princess and the Frog
- The Proud Family Movie
- Queen of Katwe
- Red Tails
- Remember the Titans
- Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella
- Ruby Bridges
- Safety
- Sister Act
- Sister Act 2
- Soul
- Twitches
- Twitches Too
- Up, Up and Away
- A Wrinkle in Time
- Zapped
TV Shows
- A.N.T. Farm
- black-ish
- Critter Fixers: Country Vets
- Doc McStuffins
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- grown-ish
- K.C. Undercover
- Love & Vets
- Pop Goes the Vet with Dr. Joya
- The Proud Family
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
- Raven’s Home
- Rise Up, Sing Out
- Smart Guy
- Soul of a Nation Presents: X/onerated-The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice
- Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising
- Summer of Soul
- That’s So Raven
- Turning Tables with Robin Roberts
- Welcome to Earth
